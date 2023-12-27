“Magic Johnson, You’re Immortal!”: Lakers Legend’s ‘Stoic’ Response to Fan’s HIV Comments Has NBA Twitter in Splits

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was unfortunately recently heckled when he was attending what seemed like a Football game. The 5-time NBA champion had his fair share of struggles and is also an HIV survivor. However, Johnson is only one of the handful of billionaires associated with the NBA, with a net worth of around $1.2 billion.

That sort of net worth also gives him access to the best lawyers and doctors, which the fan in question seemed to suggest was only available to an elite few. In a video posted on Twitter by a user ♕, the fan initially started by calling Magic Johnson immortal,

“Hey Magic, Magic[Johnson], you are immortal homie. You beat what a lot of n***as can’t,” he can be heard shouting.

Magic himself can be forgiven as initially the fan was merely a supporter trying to get his attention. Johnson could be seen responding to the fan and continued to nod initially. However, things seemed to turn a bit delicate as the fan commented on his status.

“You are immortal. Hello, you got all the best lawyers, doctors everything,” he seemed to shout, as Magic responded by sitting up in his chair.

The stoic sit-up brought forth a flurry of responses on Twitter, with fans suggesting that Johnson was ready to take the fan ‘on’. One fan suggested that Magic was “ready to scrap,” as the video poster responded by claiming that his blood was probably boiling. “positive blood was boiling,” he wrote.

Another user claimed that the simple act of sitting up in the chair was actually a warning for the fan. “Him sitting up in the chair was the warning,” they wrote. Surely, the fan got the former Lakers PG off-guard and his reaction tells a lot about it.

Magic Johnson has been trolled by fans earlier as well

Johnson is not merely an iconic legend for the Lakers franchise. He is also its former President of Basketball Operations. Magic quit the role in April 2019 and posted words of encouragement for the Lakers in May.

He congratulated the Lakers for picking Kyle Kuzma with their 4th pick of the 2019 NBA draft and used the term ‘our’ to refer to the franchise, which hilariously brought forth reactions from the community. One comment read, “Our? You quit the team bro”, while another fan seemed disappointed too, “Bruh you quit on the team”.

According to Bro Bible, a range of fans quickly trolled Magic on social media, claiming that he had only recently ‘quit’ on the Lakers. Of course, Magic might have had his reasons to stop being associated with his former team, but still has only love for the organization he spent his best years at.