Magic Johnson Gives Fans Fitness Goals While Aboard a Luxury Yacht

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine a 60-year-old man who is in better shape, giving young men a run for their money. Well, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sure is giving his fans new fitness goals to achieve as the 64-year-old uploaded a video of him working out on his luxury yacht.

Magic Johnson spent the Fourth of July vacationing in Spain on his yacht alongside his wife Cookie and a handful of his closest friends. But despite being in vacation mode, Magic was still seen putting the work in at his age.

Johnson uploaded a series of videos on his official Instagram channel, giving his nearly 4 million followers a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle and workout regime. He captioned the post, “Enjoying my morning workout with an incredible view today!”

The video shows various gym machines and pieces of equipment set up on the deck of Magic’s yacht. But in all four of the videos uploaded, Johnson can only be seen working out with dumbbells in different variations.

Even at such an advanced age, Magic Johnson has made sure to never skip his workout, even while relaxing on his yacht in Spain. Seeing the Los Angeles Lakers legend still grinding is sure to motivate many of his followers to step up their workout regimens.

Johnson was accompanied by famous actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Cedric The Entertainer and Vicki Palmer were also on Magic’s yacht along with him vacationing in Spain.

Clearly, the five-time NBA champion was in absolute relaxation mode. However, despite being away from all the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, Magic made sure to not skip out on his health and physique.

Magic Johnson’s love for workouts

Magic Johnson has been inspiring millions around the globe with his fitness routine even at such an advanced age. His Instagram has more than a handful of photos and videos of him working out.

Despite having retired from the league for over three decades, Johnson has made it a habit to stay in the best shape possible. In fact, the three-time Finals MVP even went so far as to call dumbbells his first love.

Though he has been married to his wife Cookie for more than three and a half decades, the wife of the Lakers legend has only supported his passion for staying fit and in shape over the years.

