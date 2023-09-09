“There Aren’t 10 Players in the League Better Than LeBron James!”: Shaquille O’Neal Uploads Celtics Highlights While Backing Lakers Star’s Dominance

Cleveland Cavaliers center Shaquille O’Neal (33) and forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wachovia Center. Cleveland defeated Philadelphia 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t hold back when it comes to expressing respect or criticism for NBA players. As the 2023-24 season approaches, the annual countdown of the top NBA players generates buzz. Shaq recently shared a story on Instagram, showcasing his Celtics highlights during his tenure while endorsing LeBron James as the top player entering his remarkable 21st season. James, a four-time champion with multiple MVP awards, still faces scrutiny for his career choices. This included his move to the Miami Heat to form the formidable Big 3, team-hopping for championships, and a 4-6 record in the NBA Finals. Despite this, LeBron’s enduring influence on the sport inspires generations worldwide.

On the other hand, Shaq’s career spanned multiple teams, from the Magic to the Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers, and the Celtics, where he concluded his NBA journey. During his single season in Boston, the Boston Celtics, featuring Rondo, Garnett, Pierce, and Shaq, faced the LeBron-Wade-Bosh trio in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Hindered by injuries, Shaq could only contribute 12 minutes over two games, as the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs.

Shaquille O’Neal endorses that LeBron James is still a top-10 player in the NBA

Following his retirement, Shaquille O’Neal had an impressive off-the-court career. He’s known for his candid and sometimes extreme opinions on the current state of NBA players and teams. Recently, Shaq shared a post on Instagram supporting his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, as the Top 10 NBA player entering his 21st season. Interestingly, the video also highlighted Shaquille O’Neal’s dominant presence during the final season of his illustrious career with the Boston Celtics. The video mentions:

“There aren’t 10 players in the league better than LeBron [James], sorry!”

Shaq backs the fact that LeBron James is a Top-10 player in the league pic.twitter.com/eQInMI19ZK

During his acceptance speech at the ESPYs in Los Angeles, LeBron James made a significant announcement regarding his basketball career. He revealed his intention to extend his playing career into the 21st season, confidently stating:

“I’ll be done on the day I can’t give everything on the floor, and fortunately for all of you, that day is not today.”

This announcement cements LeBron’s status as one of the few players in NBA history to achieve this remarkable milestone, as he joins the ranks of iconic players such as Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter.

LeBron is entering his 21st season in the top-2 of all-time NBA players

As LeBron James prepares for his 21st season in the NBA at 39, he defies expectations and maintains his position as one of the League’s elite players. Many basketball enthusiasts and respected sports analysts consider him one of the two greatest players of all time, alongside the legendary Michael Jordan. He defies age with impressive statistics, averaging a historic 28 points, eight rebounds, and nearly seven assists, a feat unmatched by any other player at the age of 38.

As he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, LeBron undoubtedly sets his sights on another championship ring to solidify his claim as the greatest basketball player ever. The upcoming season could provide him with the opportunity for redemption after his previous loss against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.