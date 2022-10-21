“Thanasis Antetokounmpo Digging For Gold in Giannis’ Nose”: NBA Twitter is Grossed Out by the Greek Brothers

Giannis Antetokounmpo getting his nose picked by his older brother in the warm-ups against the Sixers sets the internet on fire

Like any other sport, there have been plenty of siblings in the NBA playing for the same team and against each other, but the Antetokounmpo brothers are by far the most entertaining of all.

A lot of the credit for it, obviously, will go the Giannis, not just the best among the brothers but one of the best basketball players in the world, who is also #1 at dad jokes in all of America.

Generally, the man gets the fans and media by his PJs, but on the Bucks’ opening night of the 2022-23 season, he and Thanasis got them by something hilarious yet too gross for national television.

Also read: “An NBA Champ and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Cares to Play Defense”: NBA Twitter Destroys Joel Embiid for Not Giving His All as Sixers chase Bucks at Home

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo make NBA World go “Yuck” as the latter went for some digging

As the Bucks MVP was getting ready before the game, his older brother, who has also been a part of the team since 2019 and plays off-the-bench, did something for his little brother which made NBA Twitter go, why?

Thanasis digging for gold in Giannis’s nose pic.twitter.com/VFGM4NZGsK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2022

THIS NIGGA DID NOT JUST PICK GIANNIS NOSE FOR HIM ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!!!! — Mr. GOODBAR (@ayySWiM) October 20, 2022

They couldn’t decide whether it was crazy brotherly love or just plain crazy.

@NBAonTNT Anybody see Giannis brother clean his nose on national tv Wow that’s crazy love or just crazy pic.twitter.com/lXFqCWbLNL — Kimistryny1 (@k1ngandi) October 20, 2022

Maybe it’s what they did while playing in Greece, or they just came up with it to light the internet on fire, which Giannis is getting good at with the passing days.

Either way, we weren’t ready to witness a grown man pick the other one’s nose before going to bed on this exaggerating NBA opening week while having yet another workday before we could enjoy our weekend games in peace.

Also read: James Harden’s 3-pointers Spoil His Second Consecutive 30-point Night, While Twitter Calls Him Michael Jordan of Mid-range

Just hope that it’s not the start of a pre-game ritual!