“MAN DID LAND ON THE MOON!”: Stephen Curry recalls a stern e-mail from President Obama after his Moon Landing comments in 2018

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry received an email from President Barack Obama, rebuking his moon landing statement

Being an NBA player in this day and age, one gets a lot of influence on people, especially the youth. When you’re a superstar of Stephen Curry’s caliber, your popularity is through the roof. When one is on Steph’s level, they need to be careful about everything they do, and every word they say.

Millions of kids worldwide hold Stephen Curry as their role model. Anything he says gets reflected back and is spread across the news channels like wildfire. This is particularly the reason why the Warriors’ superstar received a lot of whiplash for a statement he made back in 2018.

In a podcast with Vince Karter, Kent Bazemore, and Andre Iguodala, Steph questioned the moon landing. Safe to say, it did not sit well. NASA even put out a tweet asking Steph to visit the Johnson Space Center and see the rocks the astronauts brought back from the moon.

NASA has offered to give NBA superstar Steph Curry a tour of one of its lunar labs after the Golden State Warriors guard said that he doubts humans landed on the moon

Stephen Curry received a scalding hot email from Barack Obama about his moon statement

Recently, Steph sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview. There the 2x MVP talked about a lot of things, including a stern email he’d received from President Obama once.

Talking about the same, Steph recalled what the email read.

The scolding continued, Curry says: "You've got to do something about this." So, Curry proceeded to host a 15-minute discussion with an astronaut for his 23 million followers on IG Live.

The 44th President of the United States was furious, and rightly so. There are already people who question the same, and if they get a hotshot athlete like Steph supporting them, it would’ve been a bad sign for the youth, science, and the future.

To further rectify his error, Steph had Under Armor design a custom sneaker with craters and the American flag on it.

Steph instructed Under Armour, the performance-wear company he helped level up into a powerhouse, to create a custom pair of sneakers featuring craters and the American flag that he could wear in a game and auction off to support STEM programs in the Bay Area.

(via Rolling Stone) — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) September 13, 2022

I guess the President’s email reminded Steph of his stature, and how he can’t say things lightly, without thinking about the consequences of the same.