“13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is officially a college grad”: NBA Twitter applauds the Warriors MVP as he will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College

Stephen Curry re-enrolled at Davidson College for the spring semester and will now graduate receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Sociology.

We all know about the greatness of Stephen Curry on the court. The Warriors MVP is a walking bucket, who has managed to revolutionize the NBA with his three-point shooting. Considered one of the greatest point guards of all time, The Baby-Faced Assassin has racked up an impressive resume to back that up – 8-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA, 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, and 3 championships.

Curry is currently in the middle of his quest of adding another ring to his cabinet. However, great news broke out for Chef Curry, for something he achieved off the court.

Davidson College, where Curry spent 3 years (2006-2009), recently announced that their alum has finally graduated with the class of 2022, 13 years after leaving the university. Apparently, Steph had re-enrolled for the spring semester, where he worked alongside 2 members of the Davidson faculty in achieving this special life milestone.

All-Time Scoring Leader: ✅

3x NBA Champion: ✅

2x NBA MVP: ✅

NBA All-Time 3-Point Leader: ✅

All-Star MVP: ✅ And now, a Davidson grad 🎓✅ Congratulations, @StephenCurry30‼️ #TCC https://t.co/gKSH6exLjK — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) May 15, 2022

NBA Twitter praises Stephen Curry as he finally graduates from Davidson College

As soon as the college broke the news, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

explains the shooting slump. He was focused on other things — Vivaan Davda (@vivaand13) May 15, 2022

I thought Steph has a degree in Culinary Arts because his cookin his opponent every game — J.C (@jcrsm_2195) May 15, 2022

In honor of Steph Curry graduating from Davidson College today! pic.twitter.com/ZpRLZWZhCT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 15, 2022

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 on his graduation from Davidson pic.twitter.com/Ze1dPKY0Px — Alexander Boyd (@alexludoboyd) May 15, 2022

good luck trying to get a job with that degree 💀 — 🧛🏽 (@lord1nfamous) May 15, 2022

Seems almost unbelievable that Steph has been averaging 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while acing all those university tests at the same time.

Truly, it is an incredible accomplishment.