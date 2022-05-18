“Mark Cuban, don’t play with me or I’ll get you smacked and p*ss in your mouth”: Lil Wayne goes off at Mavericks owner following Chris Paul and Suns choke-job in Game 7

Lil Wayne hits back at Mark Cuban for using his own lyrics against him following the Suns Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic and Mavericks.

Chris Paul and Lil Wayne go way back. Their friendship famously dates all the way back to the Final Four in St. Louis in 2005. The two hit it off and quickly exchanged phone numbers. The fact that the New Orleans Hornets selected CP3 in the 2005 NBA Draft only helped things as Wayne’s hometown is New Orleans.

Ever since then, Weezy has been showing up to Paul’s games whenever he got the chance. Even when Chris was on the Los Angeles Clippers, he would show his support from the front row. As evident by the beef that’s begun between Mark Cuban and Lil Wayne, the latter still shows up to Paul’s games.

Wherever Chris goes, Wayne follows so for the past 2 years, he’s technically been a Phoenix Suns fan. With championship aspirations this season after being two wins away from a title last year, the Suns unfortunately lost Game 7 to the Mavericks by 30+ points.

Mark Cuban had some words for Wayne after the latter called Luka Doncic a h*e and Wayne fired back.

Lil Wayne gets after Mark Cuban during Twitter beef.

Cuban used Lil Wayne’s own lyrics from his song ‘Uproar’ to get back at Wayne’s comments about his franchise player. “It’s a sh*t show, put you in front row,” said Cuban in regards to Wayne looking dull on in the front row of the Suns-Mavericks Game 7.

Wayne however, escalated the situation to a whole other level as he took to Twitter to essentially threaten Cuban’s life. Weezy would eventually go on to delete the incredibly aggressive tweet but not before thousands of people could see what he put up and spread it across various social media apps.

Lil Wayne responds to Mark Cuban then deleted it. What on earth 😂 pic.twitter.com/tRlrgyUICB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 18, 2022

Cuban is yet to respond and knowing his playful nature, he most certainly will in one way or another, whether it’s today or after their postseason run comes to a close.