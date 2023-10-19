Unable To Fathom Giving James Harden $250,000,000, Nuggets Legend Claims Any Promise ‘The Beard’ Makes Would Be A ‘F***ing Lie’

Kenyon Martin recently went off on the Harden situation on a recent episode of Gill’s Arena. The Nuggets legend clearly outlined why the 76ers guard should not even fathom sniffing another Max contract or anything on those lines. Martin’s understanding is that Harden has not shown any kind of consistency or loyalty in his previous franchises. The former NBA player even pointed out how he forced himself out of every situation, as soon as he wasn’t feeling comfortable, during his time on the show, ‘Gil’s Arena‘.

These issues with Harden have trickled down to even hurt the 76ers. With Harden refusing to stay with the franchise, Philadelphia has no option but to trade Harden. But with his antics over the years, the Clippers have all the leverage in the deal. The 76ers paid top dollar for Harden. And unfortunately for them, it’s not looking like there is going to be any chance of breaking even during trades. The situation has reportedly gotten worse, with trade talks halted, Harden is seen losing his patience with the situation.

Kenyon Martin gets real about the James Harden situation.

Kenyon Martin is known to keep it straight, and always say what he believes to be true. During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Martin spoke about the Harden situation :

“If I’m James Harden, I can’t expect them people to give me another five years for 250 million dollars, dog! Could give a f**k what he tell me at the dinner table. If I’m being honest…He tells me that sh*t, I’m leaving that meeting thinkin’ he’s a f**kin’ liar.“

Kenyon was sharp with his words. Admittedly though, the 15-year vet had a point. With James Harden’s recent track record of forcing his way out of teams, underperforming during the playoffs, and also showing up out of shape at the start of the regular season, Harden doesn’t make for a great trade asset.

Gilbert Arena, who was having a hard time playing devil’s advocate for James Harden, did mention that the player averaged 22 and 11, while also leading the league in assists last season. However, while that is true, James’ antics off the court have just turned off most GMs from even wanting to trade for Harden at his current contract.

James Harden is a ” No Show”

James Harden was recently reported to be missing 76ers practice as he is currently in Houston Texas. Harden has yet to make any official communication to the 76ers as to his reason for absence, as both the coaching staff and players didn’t have a clue why the star guard hadn’t shown up for recent practices.

But everyone in Philadelphia seems to be sick of Harden’s antics, as Daryl Morry and the rest of the front office are looking for possible trades for the star guard. But unfortunately for Philadelphia, no one but the Clippers is interested in Harden. The talks with the Clippers also seem to be at a halt, as the Clippers have made it clear that even young forward Terrance Mann is not on the table for talks.