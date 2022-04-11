" Matisse Thybulle, are you DUMB?!": Stephen A Smith flames 76ers' best defender for foolish reason behind why he won't play in Toronto during first round

Stephen A Smith comes down on Matisse Thybulle and the Philadelphia 76ers for their head-scratching oversight on the vaccine

The Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round matchup is set, and it will be against the Toronto Raptors.

Even with no hitches or handicaps, the North would be a very tough team to handle. But, unfortunately for Philly, that isn’t quite the case here.

Well, Toronto still has a vaccine mandate, which means that not only do fans have to be fully vaccinated, but so do the players.

Why do we bring this up? Well, the thing is, 76ers player Matisse Thybulle is only partially vaccinated.

This will undoubtedly be a massive blow for the franchise, especially considering that Thybulle is arguably their best defender. And apparently, that fact has gotten one Stephen A Smith pretty darn incensed about this whole thing.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen A Smith calls Matisse Thybulle and the Philadelphia 76ers ‘dumb’ for the lack of a second dose administered

Stephen A Smith isn’t exactly the kind of person who shies away from making a bold statement. And as we have mentioned in the subheading, he recently made yet another one.

Speaking about the Sixers’ chances to win this series, the ESPN analyst highlighted just how much firepower the Raptors have on their side. And so, when it came to the topic of Philly’s defenders… well, here is what he said.

While we wouldn’t go as far as Stephen A Smith does on this one, we will say it is odd, to say the least, that Matisse Thybulle simply forgot to take the second dose. And who knows! Maybe this will come back to bite the 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The stage for an upset has already started building.

