“Matisse Thybulle probably guarding Stephen Curry all the way to bed!”: NBA Twitter roars as 76ers star smiles sweetly after stopping Dubs star short of three-point record

NBA Twitter reacts as Matisse Thybulle sweetly smiles on after holding Stephen Curry back from breaking Ray Allen three-point record

When it comes to basketball, Stephen Curry is just a bit different from his colleagues.

Obviously, he is the greatest shooter of all time. But also, he has created such a niche for himself after revolutionizing the game, that many don’t really even like to put him in all-time conversations. To many, it just doesn’t feel quite right. And to be fair, that makes sense.

In many ways, Steph is an all-time great, in a very, very different way. While other players make the odd impossible shot here or there, the Chef has made a habit out of it. Hell, it is the reason why, oftentimes, he can seem more like a basketball god rather than a mere human being. And in the 76ers’ most recent game against the Warriors, it seems Matisse Thybulle became one of the only ones ever to emphatically slay one. And let’s just say, NBA Twitter was absolutely loving it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Matisse Thybulle puts the shackles on Stephen Curry causing him to go only 3 of 14 from the field

During this game, Matisse Thybulle had the highest box plus-minus of anyone on the 76ers playing over 30 minutes (11) … and he only had 6 points, on 2 of 5 from the field.

Clearly, his incredible performance did not hinge on his offense. So, we’ll be looking at his defense here.

First of all, this man is the only person ever to block Stephen Curry’s shot twice in the same game. That alone should tell you just how incredibly well he defended him. But of course, that wasn’t the end of it. Take a look at the tweet below.

Add it to the reel. Matisse Thybulle vs. Steph Curry. https://t.co/nHzKcYQUtP pic.twitter.com/dY7gdgVEB9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 12, 2021

And of course, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy over it.

face of the man responsible for preventing history pic.twitter.com/38XXrZFAc3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 12, 2021

All defensive team or we riot — Anthony Edwards Burner (Bandwagon) (@burner_edwards1) December 12, 2021

Sorry Steph. Guess you’ll have to wait just a tad bit longer for that record.

