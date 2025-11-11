“Bam Might Have Some Competition”: A’ja Wilson Takes a Jibe at Heat Star While Meeting With a 4-Year-Old Superfan

2025 has been the year of A’ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces star dominated this past season, leading her team to a WNBA championship. Although the attention has been on her, she humbly took the time to shift the focus to a young fan. And in the process of creating a life-long memory, she took a playful jab at Miami Heat star and boyfriend Bam Adebayo.

Advertisement

Wilson had one of the greatest WNBA seasons of all time, winning both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same year. This is the second time she has achieved such a feat. She now equals Sheryl Swoopes as the only other player to climb those mountain on more than one occasion.

Needless to say, the 4 time MVP continues to influence, having introduced the sport to an entirely new generation. Among those people is four-year-old superfan Iman Taylor, who recently had the opportunity to meet his favorite player on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

It was impossible to separate Iman from A’ja once the two met. It wasn’t hard to sense the genuine love from Iman. As a result, Wilson jokingly sent a warning to Adebayo. “Bam might have some competition,” Wilson said. The entire crowd burst into laughter.

WNBA players, past and present, have fought for this sort of recognition. Once she saw all of Iman’s clips showing love, she felt compelled to do her part in giving thanks. “It made my heart so warm,” Wilson revealed. “We need more boys and men like Iman right here. If people can just pour their hearts out just to be normal, be their true selves, I love it,” she added.

It warms Wilson’s heart even more knowing she is the reason for someone being their authentic self. That level of influence will never be something Wilson undermines.

“It’s one of the reasons I love what I do. It really is just to bring people together, to bring smiles on people’s faces. If I can just be a beacon of light for them to be like, ‘I can do that!’ That is the real reason,” she proclaimed.

Well, Iman certainly isn’t going to forget the evening. Meanwhile, Bam might need to buy some flowers.