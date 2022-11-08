“Me and Anthony Davis Was Blown Way Out of Proportion!”: Dwight Howard Breaks Silence on Public Scuffle With the 6’11” Star

Jan 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6), forward Anthony Davis (3) and center Dwight Howard (39) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Things are finally starting to look up for Anthony Davis and his Lakers this season. After what was a nightmarish start, the Lakers had started to recover some. But then, once again, they suffered losses, with their current record being at just 2-8. Not great.

Needless to say, this is a far cry from their championship season in 2019-20, which brings up the major question. Why didn’t they keep the players that won them a championship?

Of course, they sacrificed a lot of them in a trade for Russell Westbrook. But, that still leaves Dwight Howard out, someone the franchise refused to bring back even when they received the chance?

Could it have possibly been due to a scuffle that took place during a season?

Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis once had a very public falling out

Many may forget, not too long ago, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis were on the same team.

Now, during this time, with the Lakers trying out AD at power forward, and Dwight at the center, hopes were high that the two would work well together. But, after there was a breakdown in communication during the game, clearly the two were peeved.

However, instead of taking ownership of the mistake, both players blamed each other, which in turn, caused this.

Suffice it to say, that doesn’t look great. But, if Dwight Howard’s recent insights are to be believed, this whole ordeal wasn’t all too bad at all.

Dwight Howard speaks on his scuffle with Anthony Davis and what happened soon after

As things stand, Dwight Howard is not part of an NBA roster at this point in time, so the man does have some free time on him.

And during such a time, he made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’, where he opened up on the scuffle completely.

Frankly, this only makes sense.

At the end of the day, during any competitive sport, things can get heated. Even if it’s only between teammates.

Even the calmest of individuals burst out sometimes. But, when they are given time to relax, things usually work themselves out. And we’re glad to see that continued to be true in the aftermath of this freak incident.

