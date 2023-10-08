“Memorial Day Massacre”: Magic Johnson Raises the Spirit of His $4.8 Billion MLB Team By Recalling His Own Struggles in 1985

Aug. 12, 2015 – Los Angeles, California, U.S – Earvin Magic Johnson greets LA Kings players at the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday August 12, 2015. Dodgers defeat Nationals, 3-0. Dodgers defeat Nationals, 3-0 – ZUMAp124

Magic Johnson’s Los Angeles Dodgers are the second most valuable franchise in the MLB with a total net worth of $4,800,000,000. The 5-time NBA champion recently came to the rescue of the team after they lost the first game of their division series against the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-2. Referencing the LA Lakers’ initial struggles from back in the 1985 NBA Finals, Magic talked about how his Lakers had been outclassed by the Boston Celtics in Game 1.

However, the Lakers saw the return of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Game 2 and went on to mount a remarkable comeback. They won Games 2 and 3, before getting the series tied in Game 4. The Lakers then dominated the final two games of the series in order to win 4-2. Johnson posted an inspiring tweet hoping for a similar comeback from the LA Dodgers.

Magic Johnson posts inspiring tweet after LA Dodgers lose Game 1

The fact that the Dodgers lost Game 1 is a concern in itself. However, the way in which they were outclassed has frustrated fans. The Diamondbacks raced to a 9-0 lead in 2 innings and were no match for their opponents.

Still, Magic, who has been a 2.3% minority stakeholder in the team since 2012, came out in support. He talked about the Lakers’ Game 1 loss, popularly known as the “Memorial Day Massacre,” and claimed that a comeback was not impossible:

“I want to remind my @Dodgers I’ve been there. In 1985 my Showtime Lakers got blown out by the Celtics in Game 1 famously known as the Memorial Day massacre. They beat us by 34 points but we still came back and won the Series!”

The tweet also received a response from LeBron James, who claimed that the Dodgers have only lost 1 game and can still mount a comeback,

Magic, obviously trying to raise spirits after a demoralizing loss, reminded his team that they do not need to look anywhere else for inspiration. Taking on a talented Celtics including the likes of Larry Bird, Danny Ainge, and Kevin McHale, the Lakers came back after a 148-114 loss to win the championship. Magic is obviously hoping for a similar comeback from the Dodgers, who also suffered a humiliating loss in game 1.

LA Lakers came back after a 48-point loss to win the 1985 NBA Finals

The 1985 NBA Finals led to a clash of the Titans. Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar were the big three for the Lakers. However, Kareem’s absence in Game 1 meant that the Celtics ran riot. They won the game by 34 points and looked set to build on the win.

However, Kareem’s return helped the Lakers to two straight wins. As a matter of fact, the Celtics went on to win just one of the five remaining games that ended up being played. They won the series 4-2 owing to a 111-100 victory in game 6. Magic produced 14 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds while the likes of Worthy and Kareem both scored almost 30 points.