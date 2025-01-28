‘Message Being Sent to the Rest of the League’: NBA Vet Comments on Knicks’ 143–106 Bashing of Grizzlies

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have continued to cruise through their schedule this season, most recently knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies in a dominant blowout victory on Monday. The Knicks now sit at 31-16, third in the Eastern Conference, and have turned heads throughout their electric start. Former NBA guard and Grizzlies TV analyst, Brevin Knight, took time to heap praise on the Knicks once the game was out of reach for Memphis.

Memphis is no slouch, also boasting a 31-16 record, but the Knicks took care of them as if they were a lottery team, especially in the fourth quarter. Knight gave credit to New York, underlining the franchise’s title hopes and the importance of beating other playoff contenders. “If [the Knicks] are gonna win a championship, then you gotta beat good teams right now,” the former journeyman said with six minutes remaining in the contest.

Knight emphasized that this wasn’t simply a win over a good team but a convincing victory that the Knicks controlled from start to finish. “This is not just a win against the Grizzlies…This is a message being sent…to the NBA of what they’re capable of doing…” the 49-year-old continued. The Knicks notably snapped the Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak to extend their own streak to four wins.

Following a questionable 4-6 start to January, New York has recovered nicely and has noticeably found their groove as the season progresses into its second half. Following an impressive 50-win campaign with a disappointing playoff exit, the new-look Knicks have come out with extra fire this season, in part thanks to their elite chemistry and key additions.

The New York Knicks have taken their game to the next level

While the Knicks were already drawing attention as a playoff threat in the Eastern Conference, the team has risen into the tier of true contenders this season. The franchise’s risk of taking on Karl-Anthony Towns’ massive long-term deal has paid off, as the star big man has put up career numbers in his first go-round in the Big Apple.

Towns is a far more dynamic offensive weapon than his predecessor, Isaiah Hartenstein, and the results of his presence have spoken for themselves.

The Knicks boast the second-best offensive rating in the association at 120.8, mostly thanks to the team’s explosive starting lineup. New York’s opening five doesn’t have a true weakness, possessing stars on both sides of the ball.

They are the catalysts of the team’s excellent season, but the Knicks have to hope that the likes of Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa step up for what has been a mostly underwhelming bench unit. The postseason is about a team’s best talents, though. So if the Knicks can keep their starting five healthy and playing together, the franchise has a real shot at its first title since 1973.