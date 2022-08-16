Miami Heat fan makes a $75,000 shot and provokes a tackle from LeBron James

Imagine you hit a half-court shot, for an eye-watering $75,000 and on top of it all, LeBron James of all people tackles you on the court!

NBA games are a spectacle in themselves, if you haven’t been to one, you’re kind of missing out. From the entertaining cheerleaders to the vast array of food in stadiums, there is something for everyone.

To keep spirits up and to keep the audiences hooked, teams often give out prizes for completing challenges on the court. And they range from the bizarre to the simple, make a half-court shot and win x$!

So, the most famous incident involving fans came in 2013, when the Miami Heat were playing the Detroit Pistons. During the third quarter, one of the fans inside was selected through a charity to take the half-court shot.

What was the prize on the line? $75,000! Yes, a single shot to win big. What happened next?

Also read: LeBron James made 33x times more per second than Michael Jordan in their ‘last’ season in the NBA

Miami Heat Fan Half Court $75000 Shot & Gets Trampled By HD: Miami Heat Fan Half Court $75,000 Shot… http://t.co/M9c7yrnD — Miami Heat Fans (@MiamiHeatFans9) January 29, 2013

A fan makes a crazy half-court shot, wins $75,000, and gets tackled by LeBron James!

So, Michael Drysch has the day of his life. He gets selected by the LBJ foundation to take a half-court shot and what do you know? He drains it! Bags $75,000, a life-changing sum, and on top of that LeBron James tackled him and hugged him when it happened!

WATCH: tackles fan who hit $75K shot – http://t.co/8z8WwzM7 — New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2013

Some just get to live the dream. The fan even appeared on the post-game show alongside LBJ. He lived the dream, even if it was for a single day.

While the incident itself is old, this reminds us of how fun basketball games are in arenas. Stay tuned to this space for more stories from LeBron James from our vaults.

Also read: $10 million worth Bronny James proved to be better at golf than father, LeBron James