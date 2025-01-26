mobile app bar

Miami Heat Trade Rumors: Can Khris Middleton Help Bucks Bag Jimmy Butler?

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Milwaukee Bucks center Khris Middleton (22) takes a shot against Miami Heat center Jimmy Butler (22) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Oct 30, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Khris Middleton (22) takes a shot against Miami Heat center Jimmy Butler (22) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler saga in Miami may finally be coming to an end, but not before some major names part with their current franchises. The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to upgrade their core around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, potentially thinking Butler could be their missing piece. However, that would mean parting with one of their longest-tenured players in Khris Middleton.

According to Bovada, the Heat are now favorites to land Middleton, who would likely be the centerpiece in a deal involving Miami’s disgruntled star. While the Heat leads the race with +250 odds, the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors all appear to be suitors for Middleton as well, with each team sitting with +300 odds. This could be the route taken if Middleton’s contract becomes a salary dump.

The primary reason the Bucks would move Middleton is to upgrade at his position, as Milwaukee still plans on contending as long as their two stars remain with the franchise. The 33-year-old has struggled to stay on the court this season and is posting his lowest numbers since his rookie campaign in 2012-13. While Butler also hasn’t shown much this year amid his various suspensions, the six-time All-Star is still a clear upgrade over the declining Middleton.

Middleton is averaging just 11.8 points in a meager 19 games this season but has still shown off his capabilities as a facilitator. Butler’s averages are down too, but it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t start playing harder with a fresh start.

Miami won’t be receptive to a one-for-one swap and will certainly command extra assets to take on the aging veteran’s $31 million cap hit. But that doesn’t mean the Bucks should shy away from bringing in Butler, who would likely come to Milwaukee with renewed energy following an exhausting standoff with the Heat.

The Heat’s relationship with Jimmy Butler is beyond repair

Following a lengthy team-related absence, Miami slapped Butler with another two-game suspension after he refused to show up for a team flight. As the 35-year-old continued to miss games, the Heat have slowly begun to move on without him, as evidenced by an All-Star worthy campaign from Tyler Herro and the emergence of Kel’el Ware.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like either side plans on mending their relationship, making Butler’s exit inevitable.

Teams are still interested in Butler, and for good reason, but front offices might also be weary of the antics he’s been known to pull at his past stops. But after several underwhelming playoff appearances following the franchise’s title in 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks may be desperate enough to bring in the hot-headed Butler in order to bolster their wing depth.

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

