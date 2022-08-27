Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone

Michael Jordan showed love to a man who emulated his game to perfection by showering him with gifts and MJ gear.

There aren’t all too many legends who have come and gone in the NBA that can say that they averaged over 28 points a game as a rookie. Michael Jordan can say that. From the very moment he stepped foot on NBA hardwood, the Chicago Bulls knew they had something special in the Chapel Hill alum.

As time went on, Jordan began to establish himself as the top dog in the league. Soon enough, MJ became the most recognizable star in North American sports during the 1990s. The advertising around him was frantic, painting him as an All-American hero with the slogan ‘Be Like Mike’ catching on and never actually dissipating.

Of course, ‘Be Like Mike’ only caught on because of his on-court excellence. Due to the rapid expansion of social media and streaming platforms, billions of people over the past 40 years have witnessed ‘His Airness’ at his finest. One such fan named Jeffrey Harrison did so and became and lifelong Michael Jordan fanatic.

Michael Jordan surprised a fan with his own gear and merchandise.

Jeffery Harrison grew up with a developmental disorder and at an early age, began to showcase his love for one player and one player only: Michael Jordan. His love for the first ballot Hall-of-Famer resulted in him acquiring any and everything that he was MJ related.

From trading cards to his signature Jordan sneakers, Harrison wanted to emulate him as much as he could. His first name being ‘Jeffrey’ helped with this as well (Michael’s middle name is Jeffrey as well). What caught on the most when he played pick-up ball was his attire.

Jeffrey would be dressed head-to-toe in Jordan’s Bulls uniform and would do moves like fadeaways and post-ups, just the way the 6x champ did over 2 decades ago. His immense love for Michael eventually led to him going viral on Twitter and other platforms, eventually catching the eye of none other than Michael Jordan.

In a heartwarming phone call between Harrison and MJ, the two exchange pleasantries with the call ending with them telling they love each other. Of course, the multi-billionaire hooked Harrison up with a ton of his own merchandise including multiple pairs of Jordans, jerseys, and his own fragrance, with all of it easily being worth over a couple thousands dollars.

