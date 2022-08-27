Basketball

Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone

Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand basketball": Gilbert Arenas says something outrageous in a conversation with Lakers' assistant coach
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone
Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone

Michael Jordan showed love to a man who emulated his game to perfection by showering…