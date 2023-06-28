Michael Jordan Cleaned Swimming Pools For $3.1 Per Hour 4 Years Before Signing $6,300,000 Contract With the Bulls

Michael Jordan, the majority’s GOAT with a net worth exceeding $2 billion, was one of the NBA’s first self-made athletes. He had a difficult childhood. Therefore, he learned the importance of hard work from his late father, James Jordan. He was a former Air Force Officer. In 1984, Jordan’s fortunes changed. This happened after he joined the NBA and signed with Nike. Just four years prior to his $6,300,000 contract with the Bulls, he was earning $3.1 per hour doing a maintenance job. This information is from Roland Lazenby’s book “Michael Jordan: The Life.”

Jordan’s financial journey began even before his NBA career. With the recent sale of the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion, his net worth is set to increase significantly. It all started with a maintenance job at Whitey’s, where he earned a total of $119.76 until 1980.

Michael Jordan’s expansive financial journey began as a maintenance worker at Whitey’s

Jordan’s wealth today is influenced by his 6 NBA titles, dominant career, and record-breaking achievements. The impact of the $3 billion Charlotte Hornets’ sale on his net worth is yet to be assessed. However, Jordan’s reflections on his past struggles add to the impressive narrative of his journey.

In Roland Lazenby’s book “Michael Jordan: The Life,” it is revealed that Jordan earned a meager $3.10 per hour in his maintenance job. This job involved tasks such as cleaning pools, painting rails, and various other menial responsibilities.

“’I was a hotel maintenance man. I was cleaning out pools, painting rails, changing air-conditioner filters, and sweeping out the back room.’ The job paid Michael minimum wage, $3.10 an hour. Who could have imagined that the one and only paycheck stub of his entire working career, a slip from Whitey’s for $119.76, would one day wind up in a display case at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington as part of its Jordan collection?”

Michael Jordan never needed to work a 9-5 job since the 1980s

It must have been difficult to imagine the kind of future that he was going to have, as a teenager working in a maintenance job. Once he introduced himself to the NBA, it was only a matter of time before his greatness was recognized.

Apart from the on-court achievements, this resulted in a range of highly lucrative sponsorships that he signed over the years. The launch of the Air Jordans along with Nike, along with a $2.5 million deal meant that money came in quickly.

Over the next few years, Jordan signed a number of other sponsorships with major companies such as Hanes, Gatorade, McDonald’s, Chevrolet, and a range of other companies that saw to it that he never had to think about working a 9-5 job again.