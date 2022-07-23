“You still have 6 more rings than Stephen Curry!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Simu Liu putting up a hilarious post with $160-million worth superstar

NBA Twitter reacts as Marvel star Simu Liu takes a dig at Stephen Curry with a hilariously captioned Twitter post

The past few weeks have been extremely busy for Stephen Curry. A little over a month ago, he propelled the Golden State Warriors to a championship and won his 4th ring and first finals MVP. Since then, he’s been out and about, golfing or training. In the past 2 weeks, he celebrated each of his three kids’ birthdays.

Apart from doing all that, he became the first NBA athlete since LeBron James in 2007 to host the ESPYs. He did a spectacular job hosting the event, and the Warriors’ superstar added more hardware to his cabinet.

Steph won the best NBA player award, the Warriors won the Best Team award, and for breaking the NBA 3-point record, he also won the Best Record-Breaking Performance award.

Also Read: “Proud husband of Ayesha Curry, Proud son of Dell Curry, Proud daddy of The Boston Celtics”: Stephen Curry reveals Kevin Hart’s script

To present Steph with the award for the Best Record-Breaking Performance award, the ESPYs had called Simu Liu, the lead from Marvel’s Shang Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

Simu Liu has NBA Twitter up in arms about his Stephen Curry tweet

After meeting Stephen Curry, the Shang Chi star expected the best shooter of all time to pass on some of his greatness through conduction. However, nothing of the sort happened, and Liu took it to his Twitter to complain about the same.

Since touching @StephenCurry30 my 3pt shooting percentage has increased by precisely zero percent. pic.twitter.com/P1Yddm4idO — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 22, 2022

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help but react to this.

Still have 6 more rings 🤷‍♂️ — Buttcrack Sports ® (@ButtCrackSports) July 23, 2022

but….what about your “night night” gesturing? Has it improved? pic.twitter.com/s3W9TaZ9t7 — Pragmatic Pessimistic #Vaccinated (@cagomez) July 23, 2022

how about your cooking skills? — Steven Lim (@stevenkwlim) July 22, 2022

but what about your valorant headshot accuracy — Atsu 🇵🇭 CONQuest 🇵🇭 (@AsianGuyStream) July 22, 2022

How long did you touch him for? It needs to be at least 5 mins — Elix (@Elixaliobet) July 22, 2022

Also Read: “I watched LeBron James play at a high school gym and Stephen Curry host the ESPYs”: Draymond Green in awe of the two superstar buddies’ appearances this past week

If only people could touch Steph and get his shooting powers, Draymond would’ve never missed the layup during the Play-In game against Memphis in 2021 xD