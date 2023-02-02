“LeBron James Will Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record With a Skyhook!”: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Discuss Future Legendary Moment

The NBA is inching ever closer to witnessing history. After all, LeBron James is merely 89 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in the league.

King James, who currently stands at 38,299 points, will soon surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Hall of Famer currently holds the top spot with a whopping 38,387 points.

It will most certainly be a historic moment. One that will take place with LeBron hitting a skyhook. Well, at least that is what Shannon Sharpe believes will happen.

Shannon Sharpe claims LeBron James will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a skyhook

During his time in the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became infamous for scoring points with one move. The six-time NBA Champion made his skyhook the most unstoppable move in NBA history.

Keeping this in mind, UNDISPUTED’s Shannon Sharpe made a bold statement on the most recent episode. He strongly believes that LeBron James, being just 89 points away from breaking the record, will use the skyhook to surpass Kareem and become the highest scorer in NBA history.

“He’s throwing the skyhook. I do not know this for a fact. But, I’ve seen him warm up and he’s practicing it a lot.”

.@ShannonSharpe says LeBron will break Kareem’s record with the Sky Hook 👀 pic.twitter.com/ADrDh4fFXl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 2, 2023

It certainly is an interesting quote from Sharpe. If LeBron were to surpass Kareem with the skyhook it would sure be something.

Kareem is excited to see LeBron surpass him on the all-time scoring charts

Over the past few months, there has been much speculation regarding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Many are wondering what his reaction would be to LeBron James passing him. Well, fans don’t have to wonder anymore, as the Hall of Famer claims he is excited for King James.

Kareem on LeBron James: “I’ve been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I’m excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/HEQXFpGnSX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 1, 2023

It’s good to know that Kareem is happy for LeBron. He makes a fair point, he has held the torch for 38 years and now it’s time to pass it on.

