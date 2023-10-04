Deion Sanders Interrupts a Reporter Midway to Announce the Name of Top Student ‘Academic’ Athletes; “That’s Tremendous as Well”

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is a legendary sportsman who is known for his high esteem and thoughtfulness. He has clarified on several occasions that academic success is important alongside excellence on the football field. Walking the talk, he recently gave a live example of his mentality during a press meet.

Advertisement

During a recent press meet uploaded on CFB on FOX, Deion was seen apologizing to a reporter as he interrupted him. While the reporter was asking his query, Sanders took the conversation in a different direction. The maneuver was only to announce the names of a few student-athletes who have done really well academically this week.

Deion Sanders Recognizes Academic Excellence

Deion Sanders stepped into the limelight ahead of the reporters, serenading the audience with his rendition of “Thin Line Between Love and Hate”, a classic 1971 song by the New York City-based R&B vocal group The Persuaders. Just as a reporter was about to approach him with a question, Sanders abruptly interrupted, eager to share some important news. Sanders commanded attention, giving a shoutout to the tremendous performance of the Colorado students in their respective academic pursuits.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry DND. Lamb, J.J. Hawkins at Students of the Week Sociology Sophomore from Miami; Brandon Miller well, exploratory studies freshman from Littleton, Colorado. They are the student-athletes of the week, student-academic athletes of the week, we like to give that a note because that’s tremendous as well,” said Sanders.

Sanders proudly called out J.J. Hawkins and Brandon Miller, showing that he recognizes excellence in all fields. Indeed, the Buffaloes are fortunate to have a coach who appreciates them for their performances on and off the field.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSandersJr/status/1709415616250319150?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion Sanders’ Gratitude for Love and Support From All Corners

During the same press meeting, Deion Sanders shared his heartfelt reflections on the immense love and support him and his team have been receiving, even from celebrities. He expressed his gratitude, saying,

“The love has been tremendous like I reiterate every week. Just walking out there to a packed stadium, seeing the pandemonium around the city and your friends and family members that’s coming. What it’s like to come through airports and with all the Colorado apparel on and drive into the stadium for myself, seeing all ethnicities in unity, I love it.”

Advertisement

Sanders acknowledged the passionate fanbase for the faith they showed in the team. He also humorously remarked on the percentage of reporters present who believed in the team. Prime Time has exemplified himself as an exceptional sportsman and now a coach who values all aspects of life.

From his recognition of his team as students and football talents, to expressing gratitude for the love and support of fans, Sanders exudes commitment to nurturing his team. As the Colorado Buffaloes move ahead in the season, their comeback is being awaited by the fans.