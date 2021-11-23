“Michael Jordan got over the Pistons hump while Ben Simmons is too f***ing scared”: Gillie da Kid goes off on the Sixers star for not being in the right mental space to play

Gillie da Kid compares Ben Simmons to Michael Jordan and how the latter never gave up against teams like the Detroit Pistons.

Much has been said about the Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia over the past few months. Communication between the front office and Simmons’s team was essentially non-existent during the 2021 NBA offseason and once training camp and the preseason began to take shape, the DPOY candidate informed the team that he would not be showing up for either.

Of course, Ben did eventually train with his ‘former’ team as the Sixers stopped paying him but it was clear he wasn’t all too enthused about it. Fast-forward to today and the main reason Ben Simmons isn’t suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers is due to him suffering from mental health issues; claims to not be in the right headspace to play basketball.

According to Gillie da Kid, stars in the league have a bit too much power and compares Simmons’s lack of competitive vigor to how Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson were in the 80s and 90s.

Gillie da Kid goes off on Ben Simmons.

While chopping it up with Stephen Jackson and Matt Branes, Gillie da Kid breaks down the Ben Simmons situation from his point of view. In his eyes, Simmons is scared of taking it to NBA hardwood due to his fear of playing in front of Sixers fans.

“I think Ben Simmons is an extreme disappointment man. When you say you would rather go to mental protocol than stay on the f***ing court and play basketball, what you’ve been doing your whole life? You’re scared to step on that f***ing floor in front of the Philadelphia 76er fans,” said Gillie.

He would then go on to compare what Simmons is doing to how different it was with guys like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

“We’ve seen Michael Jordan lose to the Pistons year after year after year, they f***ed Jordan up and he said, ‘You know what, let’s get the team together. We gotta get stronger.’ And then they came back and won. I feel like this new generation, they got too much control.”