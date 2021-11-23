Basketball

“Michael Jordan got over the Pistons hump while Ben Simmons is too f***ing scared”: Gillie da Kid goes off on the Sixers star for not being in the right mental space to play

“Michael Jordan got over the Pistons hump while Ben Simmons is too f***ing scared”: Gillie da Kid goes off on the Sixers star for not being in the right mental space to play
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Did the Hornets commentator just compare Terry Rozier to cat woman?!": Eric Collins makes a hilarious statement as the star guard ices the game vs Wizards
Next Article
"Mercedes just got it right"– Former Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton aide wants "illegal Mercedes" chatter to stop
NBA Latest Post
"Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings' issues.": NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn't resolve any of Kings' problems
“Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings’ issues.”: NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn’t resolve any of Kings’ problems

Sacramento Kings are in deep trouble even after firing their head coach. The team just…