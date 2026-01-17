“Michael Jordan is an A**hole”: Rapper Symba Explains Why He Dislikes MJ Using Deion Sanders’ Example

Winning consumed Michael Jordan, pushing him to become arguably the greatest player in NBA history. At the same time, that pursuit for success may have also led to him becoming quite a jerk. After all, he did punch his own teammate in the face.

Regardless, people overlook that due to Jordan’s on-court greatness but rapper Symba seems to have been unable to gloss over that trait of MJ.

Symba is only 26-years-old, which means he’s a part of the generation that has witnessed the greatness of LeBron James. Although he didn’t get to watch Jordan live, he has grown up on stories of the Chicago Bulls legend.

“I think Michael Jordan’s an a******,” Symba said on the White Noise Podcast. “Which made me just love LeBron.”

LeBron isn’t the only one that Symba looks up to either. One of the most polarizing figures in sports is neck-and-neck with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Symba’s list of all-time greats.

“[Deion Sanders] and LeBron are kind of my favorite athletes ever. LeBron and Prime has this thing where they really care. They really care about their people,” Symba said.

Sanders, in particular, holds a soft spot in the rap artist’s heart. Although Symba has supported James on the sidelines as strictly a fan, he actually has a relationship with Sanders, which stems from when he first burst onto the music scene.

“When I first started to go viral, Prime would hit me and be like, ‘Young brother, don’t know who you are, but keep doing what you’re doing. Keep rapping. I support you,” Symba revealed.

Those words of encouragement meant the world to Symba. He ensured to keep in touch with Sanders following that interaction and maintains a steady relationship. Symba has even attended multiple Colorado Buffaloes games to show his support for Sanders.

The former NFL and MLB star didn’t have to take the time out of his day to reach out to Symba, yet he did. That spoke volumes to the type of person he is.

On the other hand, Symba has seen and heard of interactions involving Jordan, which evidently haven’t been as friendly as the ones he’s had with Sanders and James. It doesn’t seem like any of this is going to change, especially since there’s no way Jordan is making an effort to change that perception of himself.