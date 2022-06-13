“Michael Jordan is one of those aliens with whom other aliens identify with!”: Kevin Hart uses bizarre analogy to explain the impact of “The Last Dance” to Joe Rogan

Kevin Hart tried to Explain Michael Jordan’s Legacy to Joe Rogan after the Last Dance documentary. He was short of words that sum up MJ.

It should come as no surprise that Michael Jordan’s legacy extends well beyond the court. Jordan serves as an inspiration to athletes, celebrities, and everyday people all around the world.

Kevin Hart is one of these supporters. Hart may be most known to the general public as the humorous leading guy in a number of sitcoms and television series.

An avid basketball enthusiast, Hart has been spotted at multiple NBA games and with players.

Hart discussed “The Last Dance” with Joe Rogan on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The 10-part ESPN documentary follows Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Hart weighs in on ‘The Last Dance’ documentary and Michael Jordan’s Status

When discussing The Last Dance documentary with Rogan, Hart was caught away by Jordan’s mysticism on and off the court. During a charity function, the actor famously provoked Jordan upset with his jokes (per NESN).

Kevin Hart was astounded at what it was like to witness a man achieve Jordan’s heights.

“Michael’s an alien,” Hart said to the podcast’s presenter. “He’s like one of us. He’s one of those aliens with whom other aliens may identify.”

Jordan’s influence extends beyond sports. Other sportsmen, such as Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady, have become worldwide stars. But none to the extent that Jordan has.

People always refer to someone at the pinnacle of a sport as “the Michael Jordan of whatever it is.”Those who have been paying attention will recognize this as nothing new.

Kobe Bryant was notorious for looking up to Jordan not just as the greatest basketball player ever, but as one of the greatest workers.

