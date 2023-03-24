"Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Me...": Shaquille O'Neal Asks Fans a Massive Question on His IG

Shaquille O’Neal is one of those personalities that is very in touch with their fanbase. After all, there is a reason the man is as beloved as he is almost universally. And so, he is known to ask even the most serious of questions to his fans on social media. But of course, it doesn’t always have to be that way.

At the end of the day, people know him best for his time in the NBA, and so most of his fans are also massive fans of the league. And on that note, he is known to ask them some big basketball questions as well, a quota he added to very recently.

Shaquille O’Neal asks NBA fans which two players would they pick to make the best NBA duo ever

When it comes to All-time debates, it’s like the NBA community just can’t get enough. In fact, even god almighty probably can’t count how many there have been, and of course, how many arguments they have spurred in their time. And it appears that Shaquille O’Neal is here to add a few more to the list. Here is what he recently posted on his Instagram story.

Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tim Duncan. That is a loaded roaster right there, which of course, is the reason why it is such a good question.

When it comes to Shaquille O’Neal’s picks, it’s hard to see the man look past himself. Heck, he’d probably say he and Michael Jordan would make the best duo ever, even if the most popular answer may be His Airness and LeBron James.

Then again, how could we fault the man for picking himself when it comes to a debate like this? After all, he is known as the most dominant player ever. And we don’t think that’s a title changing hands anytime soon.

Shaquille O’Neal once handed out a different title of his off to someone else

Shaq may not be willing to give up the title of the most dominant player ever just yet. However, he did relinquish the title of ‘Superman’ once. And despite his history of hating on current NBA players, it was a man of this era that he chose. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Who else, but Giannis Antetokounmpo. After all, this is the man that he has expressed the most admiration for out of all current NBA players. And given how hard the Greek Freak plays every night, that is likely to remain the case for a long, long time.