“Michael Jordan was Stronger”: When Phil Jackson Revealed the Major Differences Between Kobe Bryant and MJ

Regarding game style and demeanor, Kobe Bryant was a carbon copy of Michael Jordan in myriad ways. However, Jordan was certainly more athletic and physically stronger than Bryant. Phil Jackson, who coached both players to their combined 11 championships, was more interested in noting the differences rather than similarities.

Advertisement

In his 2014 autobiography, Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success, co-authored by Hugh Delehanty, Jackson expressed, “It’s the differences between them that intrigue me more than their[MJ,Kobe] similarities”. Jackson alluded to Jordan’s “sturdier” frame and larger hands compared to Kobe Bryant.

“Michael[Jordan] was stronger, with bigger shoulders and a sturdier frame. He also had large hands that allowed him to control the ball better and make subtle fakes,” noted Phil Jackson.

Advertisement

However, Jackson gave Bryant the “flexibility” edge and invoked his celebrated moniker, “Kobe is more flexible—hence, his favorite nickname, “Black Mamba.””

He then referred to trainer Chip Schaefer, who, like Jackson, was involved in the 11 championships between the two grand athletes and watched them both work closely. Schaefer noted that Bryant sculpted his body through grueling exercise regiments akin to a “finely tuned European sports car”.

Meanwhile, Schaefer highlighted Michael Jordan’s much less grinding schedule, making time to indulge in “good cigars and fine wine”. Despite this indulgence, Schaefer proclaimed that he had never seen a more graceful athlete than MJ.

“What I do for a living is all about athletic movement, and I’ve never seen anybody else move like that[Like Michael Jordan]. The only word for it is beautiful,” Jackson quoted Schaefer in his 2014 book.

Advertisement

Therefore, in the book, the trainer vindicates many who claim that they have never seen a more elegant athlete than MJ. While Bryant may not have been as elegant as Jordan, he remains the closest thing to him.

Phil Jackson admitted that Kobe Bryant is closest to Michael Jordan

As per Jackson, like MJ, Kobe never disappointed his fans. He would keep playing despite multiple nagging injuries. In 2014, when his autobiography was released, Bryant was still in the league. Jackson lauded how the Black Mamba who is in his mid-30s has stamped himself as the closest thing to Jordan.

He admitted that Bryant has fulfilled the expectation of being the “Next Michael Jordan”. He cited MJ who himself once admitted that Kobe was the closest thing to him.

“Ever since Kobe was a rookie, the question of whether he would become ‘the next Michael Jordan’ had been the subject of endless speculation. Now that Kobe’s game had matured, this no longer seemed like a frivolous question. Even Jordan has said that Kobe is the only player who can be compared to him, and I have to agree,” expressed Jackson in his 2014 autobiography.

These words weigh a lot coming from Phil Jackson who helped mold Kobe and Mike into champions. While he does enjoy their differences more, he couldn’t help but recognize the overwhelming similarities.