$400 million Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘bum’ and ‘cupcake’ jibe at the current crop of NBA players

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal throws shade at the current crop of NBA players, stating he’d make $600 million in two years if he played today.

There have been and continue to be many instances of the previous and current eras of NBA players being at loggerheads on an array of topics surrounding the world of basketball, whether it be terming today’s game as soft or citing the lack of skill-set back in the day.

It won’t be wrong to say that the league today is much more systematic and financially stable than it ever was. There is an evident shift in the dynamics of the game. Whether this is for the good or bad is something there will never be unanimity over.

Being big isn’t the mere criteria anymore, with the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic having a jumper despite being seven-feet tall. Another aspect that separates the modern from the old-school era is the exorbitant salaries paid to athletes today.

During a recent interaction with Patrick Bet-David, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t hesitate to throw shots at the current generation of NBA players, considering the bank they’re making.

“These bums are making $600 million for two years”: Shaquille O’Neal wishes he played today.

Despite having a net worth of $400 million, Shaq continues to be envious of the salaries players today withdraw. In the past, we’ve seen the Lakers legend mock the likes of Rudy Gobert, who signed a 5-year $205 million contract last season.

The Big Diesel, who made a cumulative of $292 million during his 19 years in the league, does not hesitate to voice his disdain for the kind of salaries players of today draw, elaborating further on this subject during his interaction with entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, Shaq said the following.

“These bums are making $600 million playing for two years. I wish I was playing today.”

“Playing against these little cupcakes, I’d be making $200 million a year.”

While Shaq can say all he wants, there is no denying he’d need a jumper to sustain in the modern era. Given his historic struggles from the free throw line, it wouldn’t be all that easy.

