Michael Jordan Would Roast His Own NBC Partners, Predicts Former Rival Reggie Miller

The addition of incredible rookies and some exciting roster shuffle-ups has made the days leading up to the 2025–26 season truly thrilling. But with tipoff finally commencing today, the realization has set in that there’s another groundbreaking moment to look out for. Michael Jordan is back, and he may just be fiercer than ever.

Last season, it was revealed that MJ would return to NBA television as an analyst for NBC. The news surprised many, including former friends in the league, who couldn’t wrap their heads around why the Chicago Bulls icon would suit up on national television and dissect games.

Jordan himself has hinted over the last few months that he wants to be a positive voice. He wants to uplift and encourage the stars of today, and there’s no better place to do that than by going on TV. So, players may be excited enough to give their best and earn some words of praise from the GOAT. But his colleagues better watch out.

Reggie Miller, on The Dan Patrick Show, began talking about this by reiterating what many analysts have said: he doesn’t know what MJ’s role at NBC will be. Miller said he’s excited and can’t wait for Jordan to join them on the broadcast, but he insisted that the producers and executives haven’t told him or anyone else what Jordan is set to do.

But there was one thing they could all agree on. When Patrick, the host of the show, asked Miller if Jordan, as a play-by-play commentator, would roast others on TV, Miller vehemently agreed. “Including us, including his partners. Not only the players on the court, but he would be roasting [Mike] Tirico, Jamal [Crawford], and myself.”

Ah, for the stage to be set for another battle between Miller and Jordan. Not that they’re sworn enemies, but they did share a pretty heated rivalry back in the 1990s. Thankfully, their relationship never took a hit because of it, and Miller seems genuinely cheerful about the thought of working with him again.

That said, Jordan’s screen time will be limited. It appears as though he won’t be doing half-time shows or appear live during games all over the country. Instead, he’ll be in a studio with Tirico talking ball. This, however, could be subject to change as the season goes on.

What Jordan has done at NBC so far

The 2025–26 season tipped off on Tuesday, with two blockbuster games — the OKC Thunder vs. the Rockets, and Warriors vs. Lakers. Jordan also took part in his first sit-down with NBC on the same day.

The program, labeled as “Insights to Excellence”, simply featured MJ sitting on a couch, talking about being successful in basketball in general. He also explained that he value time at this stage of his life, and considers it an asset, which is why he doesn’t make too many public appearances.

About why he has decided to come out and talk about the sport now, Jordan said, “We have an obligation to pay it forward. That’s part of what this is all about.”

That’s all Jordan’s first NBC appearance was centered around. OKC’s win over the Rockets and Jimmy Butler’s masterclass against the Lakers weren’t the topics. Let’s see how future sessions unfold with time.