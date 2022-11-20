Michael Jordan’s $10 Billion Brand to Witness a ‘Paradigm Shift’, Thanks to Daughter Jasmine Jordan

The laurels of a father must rest heavily on the daughter but for Jasmine Jordan, it never did. A girl who had to once “Google” her father to learn more about him is now the spearhead of the Jordan Brand and is looking to bring more women into the fold.

The daughter of Michael Jordan and the youngest among three siblings, Jasmine is the highlight of a new drive within the Jordan brand. And while her brothers, namely Marcus and Jefferey, were perenially linked to the basketball heritage of their father, Jasmine never had to deal with it.

A graduate of Syracuse University, she looks to instill a sense of feminism into the workspace. A much-needed outlook in the 21st century.

Jasmine Jordan aims to keep the ember of the Jordan brand burning

As per an interview with Chicago Tribune, Jasmine’s goal is to expand the envelope of the brand. By encouraging women to join this male-dominated industry, she aims to bring changes and lead the brand into the new decade of the 21st century.

Her aim is to find more women in sneakers and sign more WNBA Players. Just last fall, the Jordan brand announced a partnership with 11 WNBA athletes. And Jasmine was among the factors that helped the cause.

A woman at the top of her game

Of course, being the daughter of MJ, one would expect her to thoroughly dominate her field. And she does. Her vision is one where Black women are well represented in the brand. Jordan recently signed Chicago Sky point guard Dana Evans for this effort.

Her aim is to grow her father’s legacy and keep alive the ember of a brand well into the 21st century. Given her father’s support, we will likely see Jasmine bring her goals to fruition. As for Michael, he will be happy he has two kids at the helm of his namesake brand.

