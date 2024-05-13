Michael Jordan’s Son Proudly Boasts About Father’s Success in $22.5 Billion Market

Michael Jordan continues to set benchmarks even after his retirement from the NBA more than two decades back. The 6x champion has recently found major success with his tequila brand, Cincoro, making headlines all around. The publicity surrounding his notable achievements garnered the attention of his son, Marcus, prompting him to endorse his father’s success.

Advertisement

A recent Instagram post from the brand’s official handle created the initial buzz. It celebrated the contributions of MJ as a founding co-owner of the company since 2019. Additionally, it applauded Jordan’s knowledge of the market in enhancing the quality of the product.

They wrote, “Co-founded by Michael Jordan, Cincoro Tequila serves as a testament to the pursuit of greatness, echoing Michael’s relentless drive to aim higher with every endeavor. His passion for tequila has been instrumental in crafting the ultra-smooth and delicious taste that defines our brand”.

This tribute undoubtedly boosted the ‘Black Jesus’ reputation in the tequila business. So, the hype surrounding the post caught Marcus’ eyes, allowing him to boast about his father’s fame. The 33-year-old seized this opportunity by proudly sharing the upload from his Instagram story.

This entire scenario showcased Jordan’s ability to break the norms consistently. As a player, he disrupted the NBA through his ground-breaking collaboration with Nike. It resulted in him accumulating generational wealth while establishing his status as a shrewd businessman.

Even after his retirement, the storyline remained the same with MJ surpassing expectations in various fields of life. Thus, Marcus seems to take pride in his father’s endeavors, displaying the closeness in their bond.

How Michael Jordan took Cincoro to new heights

The tequila brand created a major buzz during its inception. Co-founded by five NBA owners including Jordan Cincoro attempted to make a name for itself with its unique packaging. Since then, the journey for them has remained uphill in a highly competitive market.

However, the brand surpassed expectations in just three years, selling 1.5 million bottles by 2022, as per Forbes. Over time, they significantly capitalized on the momentum, expanding to 50 US States by 2024, as per The Business Times. On top of this, they have entered the Caribbean markets, with an international expansion plan remaining in the pipeline.

Interestingly, the tequila market in the USA remains on the rise. As per Statista, it amounts to a staggering $22.54 billion market in 2024. Additionally, it is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of 7.83% in the next five years.

This acts as a double-edged sword in the plans of Cincoro. The market growth justifies their expansion plans, however, simultaneously increases their competition. After all, several NBA celebrities such as Isiah Thomas, LeBron James, and James Harden have already entered the market with their brands.

Yet, the growth potential in this industry remains intact, with Cincoro aiming to be a leading figure soon. They seem to remain on the right track, banking on the acumen of Jordan at the required moments.