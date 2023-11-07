“Not Strong Enough and Big Enough to Stop LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Criticizes Lakers Superstar for Losing Game Despite Facing Jimmy Butler

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Miami Heat yesterday in a closely contested matchup that resulted in a one-point loss for the LA side. The Heat edged out the Lakers 108-107, following which LeBron James received significant criticism for passing up what could have been the game-winning shot for the Lakers.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless recently went on a rant on Undisputed to slam LeBron James for his role in the game. It was pretty much expected of Bayless to criticize James after a tough Lakers loss. Calling out the 4x NBA champion, Bayless once again brought out the comparisons to Michael Jordan regarding hitting the game-winning shot. He said, “If you put the ball in his hands [Michael Jordan’s] at that point in time in a regular season game at Miami, I guarantee you he’s going to create a shot because he’s going to shoot the shot. He does not want any Cam Reddish.”



During the final moments of the game, Reddish tried hitting the game-winner, which he unfortunately missed. Austin Reaves desperately tried reaching the ball for a putback, only to realize that the shot clock had expired.

Bayless tried highlighting how the Lakers could have easily overwhelmed the Heat’s roster. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are virtually mismatches in front of LeBron James, given the King’s physical capabilities. However, LBJ’s performance against a tightly-knit Miami five was relatively lackluster. Hitting out at him on this note, Bayless added, “Jimmy [Butler] is not strong and big enough to stop LeBron James. He has always struggled trying to guard LeBron….They [Miami Heat] are begging for the Lakers to win the game.”



Bayless’ statements indeed hold some ground as he pointed out that Miami scored their last field goal four minutes before the final buzzer. However, the Lakers still couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Though LeBron James finished the night with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, his inefficiency in the paint was evident and cost the Lakers a crucial win.

Anthony Davis suffered another injury in the game against the Miami Heat

Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat was a disaster for the Lakers as Anthony Davis went down with yet another injury. The star center was seen grimacing in pain with left hip and groin spasms twice on the court.

Though AD attempted a comeback in the second half, he couldn’t last long enough on the floor. Despite several attempts to remain on the court, it was evident that Davis wasn’t looking 100% healthy to continue the game.

Anthony Davis has been quite inconsistent during his stint with the Lakers, but this season seemed like a new hope. Despite averaging 26.3 points, 13 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game, the star center’s injury could be detrimental for the Lakers. As the Lakeshow hover around .500 mark from their first six outings, the Lakers now hope that this injury does not keep AD out for long during the regular season.