Michael Redd Questions Steph Curry’s True Motives Behind Appearing On LeBron James’ ‘Mind The Game’ Podcast

The sporting community loves seeing two GOATs who battle fearlessly against one another on the court share laughs off of it, which is why Steph Curry joining LeBron James on his Mind The Game podcast is such a big deal. With the Chef slated to appear on it’s newest episode tomorrow, the question shifts to why Curry, someone who rarely sits down for podcasts, decided to make this exception.

Michael Redd broke it down in detail on X, pondering over Curry’s motive and the bigger picture. In the past, Curry has only made sporadic appearances on shows like Old Man and the Three and Knuckleheads. Other than that, he’s a guy who strictly keeps his thoughts reserved to himself, or for the media in official interviews.

So, Redd, a former NBA star, feels this could be a transactional appearance, in the sense that Bron does something in return for Curry. But what?

Well, both Curry and King James have their own production companies. So, Curry being on Mind the Game, an Uninterrupted production could mean that James, one day in return, could join hands with Curry’s Unanimous Media production.

“Are they going to co-produce something? Is there a bigger play in place?” Redd wondered.

At the same time, Redd also feels that this could simply be Curry doing a favor for James, a man with whom he shares a surprisingly good relationship. “Or did Steph just decide to go ahead and do LJ, and by extension Uninterrupted, a solid?”

“After all, SC’s appearance on a pod is potentially worth up to seven figures in revenue, between distro deals (Amazon, in this case), secondary revenue (YT payout, etc.), and ad sales,” the ex-Milwaukee Bucks man opined.

It wasn’t a far-fetched claim by any means. For those invested heavily in NBA folklore, it’s easy to overlook the friendship Curry and James shares. They were at each others’ throats during their primes, and the match-ups between Curry’s Warriors and James’ Cavaliers are tales that future generations will listen to, in awe.

But rivalry aside, they’re amicable to each other. James recognizes Curry’s greatness, and has often praised him for changing the game. In a one of his older podcast episodes, he spoke about when that “little light skinned f*** came into the league”, double digit leads in the fourth quarter began looking a lot less smaller.

“He changed that whole narrative, he single handedly changed — no lead is safe,” James said.

Thankfully for NBA fans, James and Curry’s careers coincided and they both revolutionized the NBA in their own special ways. Surely, that’s something they’ll talk about tomorrow. It’s a podcast episode that was on the fantasy bingo card for many. Now, it’s set to be reality.