“Hopefully I’ll Be There Next Year”: Fan Unearths LeBron James’ Interview With Charles Barkley From the Only Time He Missed All-Star Game

Many NBA players and Hall of Famers have made multiple All-Star games throughout their careers. Some players just become household names when it comes to All-Star voting. LeBron James recently made history with his 20th All-Star game selection, giving him the most All-Star game selections in the history of the league.

Amidst this incredible achievement, an old video from 2004 surfaced where a young LeBron James could be seen talking to Charles Barkley, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, and Ernie Johnson in an interview. This was LeBron James’ rookie year and the only year where he wasn’t selected to play in the All-Star game.

This clip is credited to a fan who unearthed the only interview of James where he wasn’t selected to play in the All-Star game in his rookie season. James could be seen discussing his All-Star game snub with the NBA on TNT crew. The short clip starts with Charles Barkley asking LBJ, “Hey LeBron, you know, earlier a lot of people felt you deserved to be an All-Star. Was that situation a little frustrating for you?”

A young rookie James said, “Yeah, I think so. You know, I think I played well enough to be in the top 12 in the Eastern Conference. But it didn’t work out. I kind of just thought about it and said, ‘Hopefully I’ll work harder and be there next year.’”

Now that LeBron James has become the player with the most All-Star selections in NBA history, he went on to react to the video of his interview after missing out on the 2004 All-Star game. James went to his official Instagram account and uploaded the video on his IG Stories. James captioned the video, “Just work harder. Young (Crown Emoji). No substitution for WORK.”

In his rookie year, LeBron James led his team in scoring with 20.9 points per game. He finished the year with the 13th spot as the points per game leader that season. Not just that but James also led his team in assists, field goals made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, and more.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were 17-65 the season prior to James’s arrival. However, once he was drafted, he helped his team finish with a much improved 35-47 record. The drastic impact that James alone had on his team was undeniable. It might not even be ludicrous to say that James did get snubbed that year.

LeBron James making history once again

This will be LeBron James’ 20th consecutive selection to an All-Star game. LBJ has become a household name when it comes to players in the All-Star game and he has led the voting numerous times.

LeBron James is the leader in most All-Star votes received for multiple years. He has led the league in All-Star voting 10 times, with Michael Jordan right behind him, leading the league in All-Star votes for nine years. No wonder fans get to see James as the captain of All-Star teams he is on.

The number of accomplishments LeBron James has had in All-Star games is commendable as well. He has the most All-Star selections along with the most consecutive selections too. James has started and played the most All-Star games as well.

Apart from that, James has the most All-Star points by career. James leads the career statistic with the most minutes played, most field goals made and attempted, most three-pointers attempted and is one of four players to have a triple-double in an NBA All-Star game.

However, his stats do not do justice to the highlights and memories LeBron James has given fans over the years in All-Star games. James has led his team to wins, created some big highlights, and even given fans something to smile about with his off-court antics.

There may be a very strong chance that this might be the last time we see LeBron James in an All-Star game or at least as a starter. Hopefully, LBJ gives fans something new to remember him by this year.