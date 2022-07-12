Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal launches the ‘Charles Barkley sandwich’ in 50+ locations in Texas

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley really can’t enough of each other, and the trend continued with Shaq’s plans about a new restaurant chain.

Part of the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew with Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘the jet’ Smith, Chuck and Shaq have created one of the most watchable and entertaining sports talk shows, if not the most entertaining sports talk show there is.

From Shaqtin A Fool to Gone Fishin and Chuck’s guarantees, the crew is always finding creative ways to provide NBA fans with some humor filled content. You can always expect to find the crew going at in some way, and on your lowest days, they’re sure to give you a lift.

Shaq vs. Chuck never disappoints 😭🤣#TheInsideStory begins March 4 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fpmMQAcE8Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2021

They’re also incredible businessmen, and in Shaq’s latest adventure, he’s out to sell some Charles Barkley sandwiches. You read that part correctly, Shaq is going to be launching a Charles Barkley sandwich.

Shaquille O’Neal plans to open 50+ restaurants with a Charles Barkley sandwich

Shaquille O’Neal has big plans to open over 50 Big Chicken restaurants in Texas with the first scheduled to open in 2023 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Other locations include Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. To be exact, Shaq plans on opening 56 restaurants. Big Chicken debuted in 2018 in Las Vegas, and with the help of the former Lakers legend, the chain is set to grow massively.

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $600 million, and so he’s well set to make the plan happen. Shaq also has many interesting dish names for the restaurants.

For example, the M.D.E. stands for Most Dominant Ever, Shaq’s nickname. It’s a fried chicken sandwich that comes with some special Shaq sauce.

For a bigger meal, people can go with the Charles Barkley sandwich. This fried chicken sandwich is a monster, featuring mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli. CEO Josh Halpern had the perfect description for the sandwich. “It’s as big and over-the-top as Chuck is,” he says.

Shaq’s Big Chicken franchise will open 50 new locations in Texas including Dallas! pic.twitter.com/F9ppimikKN — Dallas Entertainment (@DallasTxEnt) April 10, 2022

