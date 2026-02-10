“Minimum You Better Get to the Conference Finals”: James Harden’s Addition Has Kendrick Perkins Talking Cavs’ Potential

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is so wide open that an argument can be made for at least half-a-dozen teams to get to the Finals, possibly more. The Pistons have gone wire-to-wire as the top seed, but they have no playoff experience outside of last year’s first-round loss to the Knicks. New York fired Tom Thibodeau after last year’s conference finals loss, but has given no indication that they’re more prepared to go deeper this year.

There are plenty of checks in both the pro and con column for the Celtics, Sixers and Cavs, as well, but of those teams, Cleveland is the only one that took a big swing at the trade deadline, as they sent Darius Garland to the Clippers in exchange for James Harden. The Beard has only been on the team for two games, but the early results are promising.

The Cavs came back from a double-digit deficit to win at Denver last night, giving them their fourth straight win and their ninth in the last 10 games. Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and dished out 10 assists, while Harden chipped in 22 points, 7 assists and 10 rebounds. Could this be the best backcourt in the NBA?

The Cavs were the top seed in the East last year but got bushwhacked by the Pacers in the conference semifinals. Harden has his own playoff demons to contend with. Yet according to DraftKings, the Cavs are now favored to represent the East in the Finals, above the Pistons and everybody else.

On this morning’s episode of Get Up, Monica McNutt and Kendrick Perkins laid out the case for and against the Cavs. McNutt cited Harden’s impact, even pulling out the advanced analytics to show how the former MVP manipulates opposing defenses better than almost anyone else in the league.

Perkins said, “I believe the Cavs’ ceiling is the Finals. Do I have them going to the Finals, absolutely not.” He then went on to say that by trading for Harden and Dennis Schroder at the deadline, the Cavs front office has done more to help Donovan Mitchell than they ever did to help LeBron James when he was in town.

Still, there’s one big reason he’s not picking them to match up against the top team in the West.

“I’m looking at the Cavs and I’m looking at Donovan Mitchell, and I’m saying minimum, you better get to the conference finals,” Perk said. When McNutt said that a potential Pistons-Cavs playoff matchup could be a lot of fun, Perk hilariously responded, “There’s three things that I’m scared of in life, and that’s healthy foods, reality shows and the Detroit Pistons.”

“I’m terrified of the Detroit Pistons,” he reiterated and for good reasons, that Perk was happy to elaborate on.

“Look, they’re the most physical team in the league. They have an identity. When you talk about strapping up and going old-school, especially on the defensive end, that’s them. And they have a leader and a rising young superstar that can close and be the best player in any series, against any player, in Cade Cunningham,” he explained.

The Cavs have hit the ground running with their new star, and they still have another 28 games before the playoffs to fine-tune what was already a well-oiled machine before Harden got there. Still, it won’t be easy, not with the Knicks and their pedigree in the way, the Celtics, who look like they’ll be getting Jayson Tatum back, and the Pistons, who have really stood out above everyone else.

Keep those salads away from Big Perk, and don’t show him any episodes of Survivor, either. Whatever you do, though, don’t put him alone in a room with the Detroit Pistons. He likes what the Cavs have in Harden and Mitchell, but it may not be enough to beat the boogeyman.