“Minnesota Timberwolves passed on Stephen Curry thinking he couldn’t survive the cold”: Wolves skipped the now $160 million worth point guard for two unknowns 

Stephen Curry reveals that the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on him because the cold weather would be tough for him to acclimatize to.

The 2009 NBA Draft represents one of the numerous mistakes of the David Kahn era for Timberwolves fans.

Strangely, despite the fact that a single franchise elected to choose two point guards with back-to-back top-six picks, none of those point guards were named Stephen Curry.

Ricky Rubio was selected fifth and Jonny Flynn was picked as sixth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors picked Stephen Curry seventh overall in the same Draft.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Curry’s skill took a few years to fully develop, but he has matured into one of the finest point guards in NBA history.

He recently surpassed Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record to become the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. Curry’s talent has also resulted in wins, four rings, and the 2017-18 Warriors being one of the finest teams of all time.

Minnesota Timberwolves GM explains his reasoning to pick two other point guards over Stephen Curry

Few draft decisions in NBA history have loomed as significantly as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ decision to pass on Stephen Curry in the 2009 draft.

The decision by general manager David Kahn appears to be an inexcusable blunder. The Timberwolves chose Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn above Curry in the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2009 NBA Draft. Both of whom were point guards.

Curry stated that the Timberwolves were afraid that he would not appreciate Minnesota’s cold weather. They felt he would be unable to play much golf, jeopardizing his long-term tenure with the club.

“David Kahn, my guy.” “I’m not sure where he is right now,” Curry said. “I’m not sure whether that ever got out — there’s a story. Everyone knows how much I enjoy golf — I play it in my free time and all. I heard he didn’t select me because it’s cold in Minnesota. I wouldn’t be able to play as much golf, which would have made me miserable.”

When compared to the Warriors, the Timberwolves’ draft over the last decade has been a complete failure.

Minnesota will be scratching its heads as they reflect on the decisions it made. They watched the Warriors capture three titles while the Timberwolves lost 13 consecutive playoff series.

They also picked Andrew Wiggins as no.1 overall and later traded him. Wiggins was instrumental in the Warriors’ championship run this season.

