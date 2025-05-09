Moments Before Being Selected By Dwyane Wade’s Chicago Sky, Angel Reese Placed Herself In Dennis Rodman And Draymond Green’s Echelon

Trash talk is a core tenet of not just basketball but across sports. Sometimes the best way to psyche your opponent out isn’t by taking them to the post or breaking his ankles with a crossover, but by consistently spewing words of venom at them, breaking them mentally. Angel Reese knows this far better than most. In fact, the WNBA superstar once revealed her picks for an all-time “Trash Talk” team.

One year ago Reese was a top prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and was eventually selected by the Chicago Sky, a team that Heat superstar Dwyane Wade has stake in. The three-time NBA Champion has since been a very vocal supporter of his team’s newest acquisition.

“She’s owning who she is. She wants to be great,” said Wade in an old interview at the time. Reese has since become a staple of the all-women’s league, right up there with global sensation Caitlin Clark.

But it was moments before Reese was selected by the Sky that she was asked about who would be front and center of her all-trash team. “Draymond Green,” said Reese without hesitation. Dray wasn’t the only one on the list. “Allen Iverson. Kevin Garnett. Me. I’m on there.” It took the acclaimed forward a few moments to find the final member of her squad. However, when it came to her, it became a welcome addition to the list.

“Rodman,” answered Reese. Rodzilla rounded out a very strong list of players who had the gift for gab. The selections don’t just feature all-time greats, but also reveal a lot about Reese. She herself is no stranger to trash talk, which she proved in college and certainly in Unrivaled, where she led Team Rose to the inaugural championship earlier this year.

“I think it honestly just gets me going,” Reese said during a postgame press conference about laying down some smack talk. “I like to get things going, especially if I’m having a rougher game. I get a basket. I’m trying to hype myself up and get myself going. It’s not personal to the other player.”

Reese is well on her way to becoming an iconic figure in WNBA history, especially with more eyes on the league than ever before. That said, the face of the Chicago Sky still has some ground to make up if she hopes to be considered in the same echelon as Draymond or KG. Can she get there? Absolutely. In fact, the Sky kick off their season against Clark and the Indiana Fever. No better place to start than with the Queen of the league.