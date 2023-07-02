Months After ‘Blaming’ Stephen Curry for the $8.9 Billion FTX Debacle, Shaquille O’Neal Keeps Hyping Warriors Star Up By Anointing New ‘Street Ball’ Steph Curry

Stephen Curry has transformed modern basketball. Irrespective of what the old-school players think of the usage of the three-point line, the Golden State Warriors’ leader has left every basketball enthusiast spellbound with his game. Arguably the most dominant big man in league history, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest fans of Curry’s game as well. Despite cheekily blaming the two-time NBA MVP for getting him involved in the $8.9 billion FTX scam a few months ago, Shaq has time and again displayed his love for the veteran sharpshooter on social media.

Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry landed in a heap of trouble after the Cryptocurrency exchange company FTX declared bankruptcy toward the end of 2022. It was then revealed that FTX had been misusing customers’ funds by asking them to invest in unregistered securities. After the company shut down, investors took strict action, suing the company along with all of its endorsers. Unfortunately, O’Neal and Curry, being two celebrity endorsers of FTX, faced a class action lawsuit filed by the plaintiffs.

Even though Shaq has subtly blamed Curry for the debacle on national TV, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has displayed his admiration for the Dubs guard on numerous occasions.

Shaquille O’Neal dubs local hooper Stephen Curry

Shaq is an avid social media fan. During the offseason, with a lot of free time in his hand, the Big Aristotle is constantly posting an array of things on Instagram for the entertainment of his followers. Memes, highlights, funny clips, reels-whatever Shaq finds amusing, he shares in his stories.

In his recent Instagram story spree, the TNT analyst shared a reel by trujillistatv. In the clip, a local hooper was seen getting hyped up by everyone after sinking a heavily-contested three-pointer game winner off the dribble. The reel was captioned “He turned into Steph Curry FTW (for the win)”. Have a look at the screenshot of Shaq’s story on tragicpatek’s tweet.

Well, to be fair, that shot was pretty impressive. Safe to say, Shaq would never be able to replicate it, even though he is the self-proclaimed “Black Steph Curry”.

Shaq calls himself the “Black Steph Curry”

Shaq was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. However, connecting merely 52.7% of his attempts from the foul line, the “Superman” was a horrific shooter. In fact, throughout his 19-year career, the Hall-Of-Famer recorded only a single three-pointer. But this doesn’t stop him from calling himself the “Black Steph Curry”.

As absurd as it sounds, the two-time scoring champ frequently calls himself the “Black Steph Curry” as a joke.

The Diesel’s dislike toward the modern big man is common knowledge. However, it does seem odd that Shaq jokingly compares himself to the greatest long-distance shooter ever.