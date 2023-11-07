“In Da Club by 50 Cent”: Lakers Rookie Faced Hilarious Struggle When Playing Music For ‘Older Players’ Like LeBron James and Anthony Davis

NBA sophomore Max Christie recently revealed the kind of challenges he faced as a rookie at the LA Lakers. Speaking to Silver Screen and Roll’s Cooper Halpern, Christie revealed that one of the things he was asked to do by the Lakers’ seniors was play music on the team plane. Christie was tasked with playing something ‘old-school,’ with the likes of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, and Dennis Schroder in attendance.

He claimed that he ended up playing ‘In Da Club by 50 Cent, which was old-school for him but not so much for the likes of James and AD. James, in particular, has been alive almost twice the amount of time the 20-year-old Max Christie has been.

“One of them was they asked me to play some music on the plane. It’s Pat Bev, LeBron, AD, and Dennis, so we’re all sitting at the table. So, they wanted some old school. So, I played ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent, that was my go-to. And for them, that’s like – they wanted their old school – that’s like their regular, you know what I’m saying?” Christie said, claiming that the song selection led to him being made fun of, by the senior Lakers.

While Christie has had game time hard to come by in the season thus far, he had impressed during the Summer League as well as the Preseason. The next time he gets minutes, fans will be hoping for better decision-making than what he showed when asked to play something old-school. Still, the 20-year-old claimed that the mistake led to what was his “most memorable” moment as a Laker.

Max Christie is now supporting the Lakers rookies

While Christie will be happy to move on to his 2nd season, he claimed he was still out there performing a range of rookie duties. While he has played slightly less than 46 minutes in 6 games thus far, Christie claimed that he has been busy covering for the rookies off the court.

“I technically don’t have to do any rookie duties anymore now that I’ve got some experience, but I still bring – like cards is a big one. The guys always want cards on the planes. This trip, I think this is an eight- or nine-day trip. I think we go Orlando, Miami, Houston, Phoenix,” Christie said.

It seems as if playing cards is how the Lakers’ seniors like to spend their time on team planes. While this is bound to keep the players entertained, it has kept Christie busy.

“I brought a lot of extra cards just in case, and just so happens to be that one of our rookies already ran out, so I got all the extras for them. There hasn’t really been anything crazy other than the fact that I’ve sort of had to cover for them a couple of times, but it’s all good, I enjoy helping them out, right? That’s what I’m here for,” he said.

It seems as if the 20-year-old is showing exactly the right attitude on the court. In due time, he will also be hoping to make an impact on it. Max is already showing leadership off the court, and the Lakers would hope that the same translates to his on-court game as well.