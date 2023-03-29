“Most Positive News We’ve Heard on Andrew Wiggins”: Steve Kerr’s Latest Update on Warriors Forward Gives Dub Nation Hope

Andrew Wiggins is now the only player left that the Warriors fans want to see back on the court. Since Gary Payton II returned to the line-up, the former Timberwolves forward is the only man left from the pool of main antagonists of the 2022 Championship team, who has yet to make a comeback.

However, there is still no certainty on when he going to make a comeback with all the noise and false rumors that flooded the internet in the past couple of weeks.

But, the Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr has some sort of good news for the Dub Nation about their second-best player from last season.

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own, but there’s still no timetable for his return pic.twitter.com/oHo6tuOLNN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Still being ‘out indefinitely’ would not sound so good to the Golden State loyal who are witnessing their team going down the pecking order in the West and being at the risk of missing out on Playoffs with #11 seed Mavs having a 2-game differential. But some have found it positive.

Fans are happy to get some good news on Andrew Wiggins

After Kerr revealed that Wiggins has been practicing prior to the game against New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, NBA Twitter was pretty excited about getting some kind of good news on the 2022 All-Star.

That’s most positive news that we’ve heard on wiggins. I’ll take it and he’ll come back with fresh legs — A-War (@iTalkTrueSense) March 29, 2023

Weirdly this gave me hope — ℂ ℂ ♨️ (@CigarCurry) March 29, 2023

That’s something, I’ll take something. — Jeff (@jeffjeff360) March 29, 2023

the fact he’s working out daily is great sign — SAGE (@MasterSage_) March 29, 2023

If Wiggins is able to return before the Playoffs, it would not just be a boost to the team on the court, but also mentally. The team has gone through a lot of internal problems since winning the chip last year.

Let’s hope we have seen the last of it, for the sake of basketball.

How do the Warriors look after Wiggins comes back?

It’s simple. If he comes back as his usual self, they become championship contenders.

Although they do not have some players like James Wiseman and Damion Lee from their last year’s squad, they will have all the pieces on whom there was a dependency, once Wiggins is back.

So let’s all hope he does come back in time and we have ourselves a great Playoff with at least a couple of solid teams in the West.