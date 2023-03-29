HomeSearch

“Most Positive News We’ve Heard on Andrew Wiggins”: Steve Kerr’s Latest Update on Warriors Forward Gives Dub Nation Hope

Akash Murty
|Published 29/03/2023

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is now the only player left that the Warriors fans want to see back on the court. Since Gary Payton II returned to the line-up, the former Timberwolves forward is the only man left from the pool of main antagonists of the 2022 Championship team, who has yet to make a comeback.

However, there is still no certainty on when he going to make a comeback with all the noise and false rumors that flooded the internet in the past couple of weeks.

But, the Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr has some sort of good news for the Dub Nation about their second-best player from last season.

Still being ‘out indefinitely’ would not sound so good to the Golden State loyal who are witnessing their team going down the pecking order in the West and being at the risk of missing out on Playoffs with #11 seed Mavs having a 2-game differential. But some have found it positive.

Fans are happy to get some good news on Andrew Wiggins

After Kerr revealed that Wiggins has been practicing prior to the game against New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, NBA Twitter was pretty excited about getting some kind of good news on the 2022 All-Star.

If Wiggins is able to return before the Playoffs, it would not just be a boost to the team on the court, but also mentally. The team has gone through a lot of internal problems since winning the chip last year.

Let’s hope we have seen the last of it, for the sake of basketball.

How do the Warriors look after Wiggins comes back?

It’s simple. If he comes back as his usual self, they become championship contenders.

Although they do not have some players like James Wiseman and Damion Lee from their last year’s squad, they will have all the pieces on whom there was a dependency, once Wiggins is back.

So let’s all hope he does come back in time and we have ourselves a great Playoff with at least a couple of solid teams in the West.

Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

