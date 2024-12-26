“Move Kuminga, Move Wiggins”: Warriors Should Do Whatever it Takes to Get Jimmy Butler, Suggests ESPN Analyst

It seems the Warriors were on the naughty list as they suffered a 115-113 loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day. However, that loss adds to the ongoing woes that Golden State has been experiencing over the last few weeks. In their last 10 games, the Warriors are 3-7 and are currently the tenth seed in the West. Superstar guard Stephen Curry remains without a consistent second option. As a result, the siren is blaring for many for the Warriors to act soon on a trade. ESPN analyst David Dennis Jr. views Heat star Jimmy Butler as the perfect candidate.

Dennis made a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take to address the issues in Golden State. He suggests that the Warriors part ways with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga to fully commit to the Curry-centered timeline. He said,

“Kuminga is just not cutting it. I’m fine with getting rid of those guys for Jimmy Butler. Move Kuminga, move Wiggins, move whoever you got to… so you can get Jimmy Butler. They need something to help that roster right now.”

Although nothing is for certain, Butler’s tenure with the Heat has seemingly reached its conclusion. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Christmas that Butler prefers a trade from the Heat before February 6, which is the trade deadline. The 6x All-Star will aspire to continue competing on a winning team and doing that alongside Curry could be just what he needs.

However, to reach the contractual requirements for a successful trade, the Warriors will need to include Wiggins and Kuminga in a deal. In the past, the Warriors have been hesitant to trade away Kuminga. They failed to make trades for Pascal Siakam and Lauri Markkanen because of this hesitancy. It has seemingly backfired as Kuminga has struggled to evolve into the second scoring option the team needs him to become. Kuminga’s point totals have dropped nearly a whole point despite more shot attempts this season compared to last year.

Dennis believes that a change of scenery will spark a motivated Butler, which will help the Warriors in their second-half push. Furthermore, Curry doesn’t have much time left in the NBA. Therefore, Golden State needs to buy in for now.

Jimmy Butler’s fit with the Warriors

Out of all the potential destinations for Butler, the Warriors may be the best. Golden State is desperate for someone to alleviate the pressure from Curry. Butler thrives with the ball in his hand, and the Warriors have plenty of three-point shooters to surround him with.

The gravity that Curry demands due to his shooting ability could lead to multiple open looks for Butler. On the season, Butler is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 55% shooting from the field. Additionally, even at this stage of his career, Butler is still an above-average defender. That’s a desired trait, as the team would have to part ways with defensive wing Andrew Wiggins for Butler.

There aren’t many players on the market that could elevate the Warriors to title contention. However, Jimmy Butler certainly has the potential to do so.