“Don’t Think Me and Donald Trump Could Ever Get to That Point”: When LeBron James Refused to be Compared to Muhammad Ali for His Dig at Former POTUS

Donald Trump is a polarizing figure in the political space, but even more so in the sporting world. The former President of The United States saw himself at LeBron James crosshairs, as the latter called the business tycoon out, referring to him as a “bum” On Twitter back in 2017.

Advertisement

During his 2017 GQ Cover Shoot, LeBron James was asked about his relationship with the then-president. Furthering adding to the question, the interviewer asked James if, his stance against Donald Trump was similar to that of Mohammed Ali’s against the Vietnam War.

Answering the question, LeBron said,

Advertisement

” I think Ali represented something bigger than Ali. He wanted to make a change for a future without him included. That’s what Ali brought to the table.”

LeBron would go on to give Mohammed Ali his flowers, describing him as a torch bearer for the blacks, a label he humbly rejects. Talking about his relationship with Doland Trump, King James said,

” …..to see the guy in charge now not understanding that is baffling to not only myself but to my friends and to the people that helped grow this country. But Muhammad Ali’s correlation to the war… I don’t think me and Donald Trump could ever get to that point.”

Many may find LeBron’s view of his position in sporting history a little too humble. Though, indeed, James could never be the public figure that Ali was, he surely has done his fair share of philanthropy in the community, to be considered a hero in his own right. However, Bron is not the only NBA athlete, whose views didn’t align with Trump.

Golden States and Curry decline White House offer

The Golden State Warriors were at the height of their powers back in 2017. Coming off a dominating win against a LeBron-led Cavs team, Curry and the boys were ready to enjoy their well-deserved Championship.

Advertisement

Though the festivities all went according to plan, the visit to the White House didn’t quite happen. Stephen Curry, the Warriors star was very public with his intention of not visiting Trump at The White House. Curry even voted against the presidential visit during the team meeting.

Talking about his decision to refrain from visiting the White House, Curry said,

” By acting and not going, hopefully, that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted, and what we turn a blind eye toward.”

Trump would clap back at The Golden State Warriors and Curry on Twitter, informing the organization that their well-earned visit to the White House was now cancelled.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/911572182060453893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The decision from the then-president didn’t seem to rattle The Dubs much, as the organization anyway didn’t seem enthusiastic about the visit to begin with.