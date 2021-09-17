“Mulan Hernandez not letting go of Bol Bol or the bag!”: Nuggets star seen getting back with IG model despite ‘gold-digger controversy

Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol reignites romance with Instagram model despite past fiasco with her

If you asked an NBA fan of a player that is the epitome of talent waiting to be unleashed, they’d probably say Bol Bol.

Why? Well, the man is a 7’2” sniper, with handles, bounce, and the IQ to be dominant on both ends of the court. In fact, frankly, the only reason the Nuggets have let him off the leash just yet is simply because of the insane amount of depth the team has at both forward positions.

As great as he can be though, Bol Bol’s talent is not what we’re here to discuss. No, no, no, instead, we may be seeing yet another being ensnared in an IG model controversy.

Let’s get into it.

Bol Bol gets back together with Mulan Hernandez despite previous gold-digger controversy

Now, for those that don’t know, alongside the PJ Washington, Brittany Renner controversy, ran the Bol Bol, Mulan Hernandez saga as well.

Long story short, the two were dating earlier, until the IG model put up a picture with the caption ‘gold-digger for life’.

With there being countless women willing to take advantage of NBA players in the past, Bol obviously saw it as a bad sign at the time. The two unfollowed each other and seemingly cut off all connections at the time.

After Saying She’s Not Letting Bol Bol or The Bag Bag Go, Mulan Hernandez Shows How She Got Him Back b/c Booty Always Blinds Them After He Broke Up w/ Her For Saying She’s a Gold Digger; Pics From Their Vacay & Bol Bol Ignoring OGs’ Advice (Pics-Vids-IG) https://t.co/7mGhTzsEKe pic.twitter.com/SLKMhSqhRu — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 22, 2021

But now, the pair has been seen together once again, and have even followed each other back.

It’s important to remember that all people are different, and just because of her career path, it isn’t fair to make any bold deductions already. However, given the number of his colleagues that have suffered because of letting their guard down, we’d advise the young Nugget to be a bit careful.

