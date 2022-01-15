“Fred VanVleet is a clone of Kyle Lowry and should be an all-star”: Pistons coach Dwane Casey lauds the Raptors star while giving FVV his nod for the All-Star game

As Fred VanVleet put up a 24-point, 10-assists double-double, Pistons coach Dwane Casey gave the Raptors guard some huge compliments.

Fred VanVleet continues to put up an impressive performance while being in the midst of a career-best season. The Raptors leader recorded a solid 24-point, 10-assists double-double while knocking down 6 three-pointers, in Toronto’s 87-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit head coach Dwane Casey, who was the head coach of the Raptors from 2011-2018, has seen Fred develop into the star he is today. The 2018 Coach of the Year made some bold comparisons between FVV and former Raps guard – Kyle Lowry. Casey said:

“He’s (Fred VanVleet) become Kyle Lowry. He’s a clone of Kyle and just alike. Same body type, same savvy, leadership, I’m proud of Fred. From where he’s come from to where he is, it’s a huge leap of what he’s done… he should be an all-star, absolutely.”

“Fred VanVleet has earned every bit of what he’s getting and what he’s doing”: Dwane Casey

Dwane explained how the undrafted guard has been deserving every ounce of respect he has been getting so far, in terms of his All-Star game selection. The 64-year-old said:

“(VanVleet)’s been that way,” said Casey. “He’s been a winner in college, high school and then when he first walked in in training camp, we were trying to decide whether to keep him or not and he showed it then in training camp. He’s earned every bit of what he’s getting and what he’s doing, and we just hope it’s not tonight.”

The Pistons coach further stated how FVV and Pascal were son-like figures to him and how he hoped both ended up on the All-Star team. Dwane said:

”Fred and Pascal are like sons to me. I helped them get started in this league and I’m proud to see what kind of players they have become. I hope they both end up on the All-Star team.”

In the latest fans return, FVV is placed 8th among the Eastern Conference guards with 350,806 votes. Whereas, Pascal Siakam is placed 8th among the frontcourt with 244,042 votes.