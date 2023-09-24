“My Little Natalia Bryant”: Gabrielle Union Gushes With Happiness As Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Walks the Ramp For Versace

Kobe Bryant’s 20-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant has made headlines with her debut ramp appearance for Versace. Her new landmark has gathered her significant praise from several well-wishers, including Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union. Union was seen gushing with happiness after Natalia’s debut appearance for Versace.

Advertisement

The Wade family has always been close with the Bryants, even when the Mamba was alive. Gabrielle Union has developed a special connection with Kobe’s eldest daughter Natalia, whom she loves and adores a lot. Hence, it’s no big surprise that she was present and gushing over Natalia’s debut ramp-walk stint in Milan.

Gabrielle Union gushes in happiness for Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant’s significant new career landmark

Natalia Bryant has taken a break from her studies at the University of Southern California to walk for Versace’s spring 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. This is Natalia’s first rampwalk and her debut in the fashion industry since she signed with IMG Models in 2021.

Advertisement

There were many heads turning during Miss Bryant’s debut catwalk performance. One of the prominent supporters for Natalia in the audience was Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union. Union said she was gushing with happiness seeing ‘Little Natalia’ grow up and achieve landmarks in her career. Expressing her thoughts to WWD, Union said,

“And I got to see my little Natalia do her first. Like, walking her first show and her first big, big show. So that was exciting. And some of my favorite models were walking. So that’s really exciting. Thank you!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxgV1wwpNJK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A lot of the credit for Natalia’s milestone should also go to her mother, Vanessa Bryant. Natalia says that her mother encouraged her to develop her own style on the ramp. However, in inculcating discipline, Vanessa did provide some much-needed dose of tough love to Natalia. Surely, Kobe Bryant would have been very proud to see his daughter achieve a significant milestone in her career.

Natalia Bryant interned with Beyonce which led her to the Versace ramp walk

Natalia Bryant recently interned with Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment for six months before landing the Versace gig. Beyonce shared the credits for her Renaissance World Tour on her website, which gave a shoutout to every person involved in the tour. In the name among interns, one could also find Natalia’s name as an intern.

Advertisement

Ahead of this, Natalia was also part of the famous Hall of Ivy commercial for Adidas, which announced the launch of Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. The commercial featured Beyonce’s 9 and 4-year-old daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, alongside famous NBA star power such as James Harden. Natalia looked fierce in this commercial’s appearance, which might have landed her the Versace gig subsequently.