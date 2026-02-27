“You’re Not That Dude”: Kendrick Perkins Issues Reality Check to Deandre Ayton Following Clint Capela Comments

Despite showing flashes of greatness, Deandre Ayton hasn’t been able to perform like the center the LA Lakers need right now. If his performance wasn’t already a talking point, Ayton’s recent comments about Clint Capela have sparked even greater uproar from fans and experts alike.

Advertisement

A lot of time has passed since Ayton was the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. In fact, the 7-foot big man is currently having the worst season of his career. By no means did the Lakers sign Ayton hoping he could become an All-Star, but they would’ve liked for him to be more consistent than he has shown.

In their heartbreaking loss to the Orlando Magic, Ayton finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds on 73% shooting from the field. It appeared Ayton was quite happy with his performance, but not happy with how the Lakers are utilizing him.

“They’re trying to make me Clint Capela,” Ayton told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’m not no Clint Capela.”

Ayton’s words certainly ruffled some feathers as he insinuated being a greater player than Capela. He might have better scoring numbers than Capela, but the Houston Rockets’ big man was a star in his role. Capela was an essential figure during Houston’s dominant run through the 2010s. He was never flashy, but the team always knew what they were getting from him.

The Lakers can’t say the same for Ayton. Los Angeles’ recent game against the Phoenix Suns should’ve been a statement from Ayton, considering he was facing his former team. Instead, he played just 23 minutes while putting up only 2 points and 4 rebounds. The Lakers were far better with Ayton off the court as he recorded a plus-minus of -24.

If Ayton was performing at an elite level when he made those remarks, it may have been received differently by the public. The reality is, Ayton hasn’t been great this season. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins took it upon himself issue that reality check.

“He is really treading on thin ice when he says asinine things like this,” Perkins said on The Road Trippin’ Show. “You’re not Deandre Ayton, the number 1 pick no more, you’re not a guy that’s going to be featured in the offense far as them throwing you the ball on the low block. You’re not that dude.”

Kendrick Perkins talking about Deandre Ayton comments about the Lakers trying to make him play like Clint Capela: “This is why I say, he is really treading on thin ice. When he says asinine things like this. Because you’re not Deandre Ayton the number 1 pick no more, you’re not… pic.twitter.com/Xv3d1tnsmd — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 27, 2026



Perkins’ comments may come across as a bit harsh, but it might be what Ayton needs to take a hard look in the mirror. The Lakers have a clear need for center play and Ayton’s playing with two generational playmakers in Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The recipe for success is fairly simple, if not easy.

Unfortunately, Ayton no longer seems like the player that many scouts projected, but that isn’t a bad thing. He can still be a contributor to success if he buys into what the Lakers require from him. He’d better make that decision soon, or else Perkins believes his future could become grim quite fast.

“You are 27 years old, and you are treading on thin ice. Because it’s going to go two ways, in two years you’re going to find yourself looking for a new job, or you could be looking at getting another 100-plus million dollar contract,” Perkins said.

After this season, Ayton has a player option, which he will most likely accept. However, if he hasn’t changed his ways once the 2026-27 NBA season is over, the demand for his skill set may not be as lucrative as he may desire. The league is constantly moving, and teams aren’t scared to move on. The last thing Ayton would want is to be looking for a roster spot from the outside in.