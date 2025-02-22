Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Lakers Injury Report (Feb 22nd)

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has not had the best showing in his three appearances as a Los Angeles Laker. His debut for the Lakers came after being sidelined since Christmas with a calf injury which is the longest he’s been out in his career so far. On top of that, he joined a new team, with a whole new system.

However, the fans know that it’s only a matter of time before Luka shows up and delivers a classic Luka performance. Tonight, as the Lakers prepare to face the Nuggets in Denver, fans wonder whether Doncic will suit up against Nikola Jokic and co.

Luka Doncic has been listed as Probable for the contest tonight, with the reason listed as injury management for his left calf. He was out when the Lakers beat the Blazers in Portland, with it being the second night of back-to-back games. We should see Doncic on the court tonight as his Lakers face his buddy Jokic.

Along with Doncic, there are three other players on the Lakers’ Injury Report for tonight.

Bronny James has been listed as out as he’s with the South Bay Lakers. LeBron James has been listed as probable due to left foot injury management. Maxi Kleber is listed as out as he’s recovering from a right foot surgery.

Lakers’ injury report vs. Denver tomorrow:

— LeBron James and Luka Doncic are probable. pic.twitter.com/yQFY6KSJ9K — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 21, 2025

Taking on Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets will be tough for the Lakers, especially with their lack of frontline depth. It would be interesting to see what kind of defensive tactics coach Redick comes up with to slow down the 3x MVP.