“My Love Has Been Seen”: Michael Jordan Felt Fulfilled Amidst His Retirement Seeing Kids Use Him As an Inspiration

Michael Jordan probably doesn’t see his brief stint for the Washington Wizards as a grand success compared to his magnum opus of two three-peats with the Chicago Bulls. However, his time in Washington lent him a new perspective on his legacy, which unfolded in front of the new generation in real time and inspired them to strive for greatness as students of basketball. During a 2003 interview, in the wake of his third retirement, Jordan addressed his thoughts on inspiring a generation of young talents.

After his second three-peat run with the Chicago Bulls was cut short in 1998 due to the whims of the Bulls’ management, Jordan returned to basketball for a seemingly uneventful couple of years of action. He wasn’t Air Jordan anymore. But he was still Michael Jordan. Therefore, the six-time NBA Champion felt fulfilled while hanging up his boots for a final time, seeing young hoopers trying to imitate and emulate his work on the court.

During this 2003 TNT interview, veteran NCAA coach John Thompson asked Jordan about his thoughts on seeing the next generation being inspired by his work ethic and outlook on basketball. In response, MJ said, “It’s truly inspirational that my love [for the game] has been seen. My love has been passed on. My obligation to the game of basketball has been fulfilled. Cause someone did that for me, and, in turn, I’m doing that for other players and the game of basketball.”

While Jordan was gifted with exceptional athletic abilities, his relentless work ethic allowed him to surpass every basketball great on the planet. Therefore, his legacy doesn’t merely comprises of six Championships and five MVP trophies, it is also represents the determination to outwork everyone in the gym and take no prisoners on the court. Perhaps, the greatest gift of Jordan’s teachings to the sport was Kobe Bryant, who dedicated his life to mastering the game of basketball and emulating its greatest master.

Michael Jordan was always a student of the game

Today Michael Jordan has many identities, a retired sports legend, a billionaire businessman, a former NBA Governor etc. However, he has always identified himself as a student of basketball. MJ’s focus throughout his career was to continue learning about the game to keep winning at it.

Even at the peak of his superstardom, His Airness tried to keep a low-profile. He was always hounded by the media and fans, be it in the 1992 Olympics or the McDonald’s tournament in Paris. Jordan felt stifled by so much attention. He has stressed multiple times how hard it is to be Michael Jordan.

But that didn’t stop him from setting greater goals for himself and taking even more responsibility. That’s exactly why Jordan has left behind a legacy in the NBA that has inspired a generation of basketball greats, including the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, and even modern day superstars like Luka Doncic.