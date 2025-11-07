Joe Johnson Says Ja Morant–Grizzlies Rift Echoes Early Michael Jordan–Phil Jackson Dynamic, Urges Maturity

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently at a standstill with its drama surrounding Ja Morant. The 26-year-old superstar is still at odds with the franchise after he was suspended for one game to speaking in a “disrespectful” tone to Grizz HC Tuomas Iisalo. What’s worse is that the Grizz just lost their fourth straight game, and Ja could not seem to be less interested to be on the hardwood.

Advertisement

It’s a sad sight to see. Morant is arguably one of the league’s biggest names, and his popularity extends far beyond just Tennessee. At one point, it even looked as if the NBA were preparing to catapult him as a premier face of the brand, especially after his Nike sneakers became a hot commodity for kids and basketball fans around the world.

Ex-NBA star Joe Johnson recently commented on the Ja saga with the Grizzlies during Shannon Sharpe’s NightCap podcast. He urged the two-time All-Star to protect his attitude better, because the way he has conducted himself could only hurt him in the long run.

“If I could just tell Ja something. You got to watch what you say. You got to watch your attitude. You got to watch how you carry yourself,” stated Johnson while Sharpe agreed in acknowledgement. “As a guy who ultimately could have been like the face of the league, has a Top 5 signature shoe. To who much is given, much is required.”

He’s not wrong. Ja was given the keys to success. But Tuomas and him seem to not be getting along. Johnson defended Morant moments later by claiming that he probably doesn’t like how the offense, which used to be run through him, has drastically changed in style.

“I don’t really think he care too much for that because he been rocking with the rock the whole time,” barked Joe, who then brought up a pretty good comparable. “Almost similar to like Phil Jackson when he came to Chicago. He took the ball out of MJ’s hands, we gonna run this triangle, it’s gonna benefit the whole team.”

“It may take down some of your stats, but collectively as a team we gonna be better. I think it’s gonna be similar to that situation.” While that’s a pretty good analogy, Iisalo is no Phil Jackson. Not yet at least. Whether it comes down to game-planning or a shift in team culture, the bottom line is that whatever coach is doing isn’t working.

Johnson then warned Morant that if he does want to leave Memphis, he needs to be wary that other teams are watching how he responds to his current situation. “Everybody is watching. You can’t just be in your feelings what Memphis is doing when you got 31 other teams watching and thinking, ‘Okay do we think Ja can fit into our system?'”

“Maybe it’s time for him to move on,” added Johnson, who sees the greatness that former coach Taylor Jenkins had built slowly slipping away.

And here’s where it gets even trickier. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst doesn’t think the market is good for Morant at this moment in his career. Add that into his comments to the press and you are potentially looking at a superstar locked into a situation he doesn’t want to be in.

Ja and the Grizzlies are stuck in limbo. A star player who’s checked out and a team that’s losing its grip. Morant’s still one of the most exciting players in the league, but until he and Memphis figure things out, it’s hard to see a happy ending. Whether that means making peace or moving on, something’s got to give soon.