“My mom didn’t have Shaq money”: Having Gifted Lucille a $100,000 Car, Shaquille O’Neal Highlights Childhood Issues as Reason for Choosing ‘The General’

Shaquille O’Neal, time and time again has stressed how much he loves his mom, Lucille O’Neal. The Lakers legend is nothing without his mom. And thus in choosing who he represents in the media, he is careful of values.

The same values that his parents Lucille and George Harrison have instilled in him. Shaq is mindful of the fact that he grew up poor and that the people looking up to him are looking as a beacon of hope. He mustn’t cloud their path by endorsing brands that are questionable.

To that extent, he does fairly well. From affordable egg makers to pregnancy tests, Shaq’s name and face have been associated with a ton of household products. His face has increasingly become a moniker of safety and assurance, especially in black households in America.

So, why did he partner up with The General? Because the one thing his mother taught him to do, is to ensure that the companies he represents are affordable.

Shaquille O’Neal chose ‘The General’ because of affordability and Lucille O’Neal

During a Pop Culture Interview, Shaquille O’Neal talks about the G-League and how thanks to The General insurance company he is able to keep a closer eye on the league.

He is asked about why he chose to partner with the general, and he says, “for me, it is all about affordability. Everybody else is not “the Shaq”, my mom is not “the Shaq”. When I was growing up, my mom didn’t have ‘Shaq money’. We had to do things to fit (them) em in our budget.”

Shaq is clearly inspired by his mom Lucille O’Neal to continue making decisions, even this late in his lifespan. He also talks about how the General “gives the same coverage as everybody else and it just happens to be affordable.”

Shaq once gave his mom Lucille $ car as a present

They say when it rains it pours, for O’Neal, it looks as though the rain never stopped. From his golden days in the NBA to his second career as a broadcaster and commercial actor, the Laker legend continues making his money.

Shaq once gifted his mom Lucille O’Neal a Mercedes Benz worth over $100,000. A gesture for raising him well, after all, he became a 7 foot 1 inch unstoppable NBA legend.